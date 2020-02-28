WWE SmackDown Preview: Goldberg finds WrestleMania 36 opponent, 16-time World Champion to return and face The Fiend? (February 28, 2020)

This tale of redemption needs to find a protagonist first

We are set for the first episode of SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown that caused a lot of controversy in its main event. At the recently concluded pay-per-view, three titles from the Blue brand were on the line and only one of them was successfully defended.

The Fiend lost his Universal Championship to Goldberg and the New Day lost their Tag Team Championships to The Miz and John Morrison. On the other hand, Bayley managed to retain her title against Naomi in a historic match. We should see all the champions appear on the show tonight and it will be interesting to see what’s lined up for them.

Additionally, we might see new rivalries unfold as we head closer to WrestleMania. To top it all, one of the biggest Superstars in the history of sports entertainment is set to return to WWE, John Cena.

In this article, we will take a detailed look at things that can unfold on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 Goldberg as the Universal Champion

What's next for Goldberg?

Goldberg shocked the world when he defeated The Fiend to become the Universal Champion for the second time at Super ShowDown. The result was controversial as some fans saw the WWE Hall of Famer standing tall next to the company’s best creationin recent times as a squash, after having picked a clean victory.

The Fiend, who had an impressive winning streak until one day ago, came up short in his match against Goldberg in the main event of the PPV. It’s uncertain whether he will get an opportunity for a rematch. Meanwhile, the recent reports have led to the speculation that it is Roman Reigns who will challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

If that is true, one can make an attempt to understand why the creatives decided to take such a huge risk and with The Fiend. Maybe they knew that the crowd won’t get behind the ‘Big Dog’ if the latter feuded with Wyatt. Hence, they tried to set him up against a part-timer that’s even more disliked by the hardcore fans. It will lead to a spear vs spear match at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ and right now, it will be interesting to see how this feud initiates on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

