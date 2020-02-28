WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Superstars who flopped at the PPV and 5 who didn't

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

It was an interesting pay-per-view!

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 ended on a controversial note after Goldberg defeated The Fiend to win the Universal Championship. It was one of the titles that changed hands, the other being the SmackDown Tag Team titles that were won by The Miz and John Morrison after they picked a win over The New Day.

The PPV was decent with its ups and downs and it had its fair share of good and bad performances. While some delivered their best despite the result, the others were far from convincing when it came to the in-ring performances.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who flopped at the PPV and five who didn’t.

#5 Flopped: The Viking Raiders

A tiny lapse in judgment proved to be quite costly

In the first match of the pay-per-view, the Viking Raiders squared off against The O.C. while the match started with Erik and Ivar dominating the bout but they even managed to get the better off of the ‘best Tag Team in the world’. There was a constant exchange of blows amidst thunderous cheer from the crowd. However, a few minutes later, things started to take a turn for the worse as far as The Viking Raiders are considered.

Both Erik and Ivar took on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows respectively but constantly appeared to be the weaker side. Towards the end, the Viking Raiders had one good shot at victory when Ivar had a chance to hit Anderson with a splash. Instead, he decided to go on top of the turnbuckle and perform a moonsault. Unfortunately for him, that gave one half of The O.C. enough time to roll away from the spot.

Ivar’s attempt to squash his opponent was in vain and The O.C. took advantage of the situation. They delivered a Magic Killer to end the match in their favor. You would expect the former Tag Team Champions to refrain from making such a mistake, especially when they are aware of the sneaky moves that Anderson and Gallows can pull off. What could have been an epic Super ShowDown rematch, simply ended up making The Viking Raiders look extremely weak.

1 / 10 NEXT