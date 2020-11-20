SmackDown before WWE Survivor Series Preview: Brutal attack on Roman Reigns, Huge grudge match booked for the show, Backstage spoiler and more (Nov 20th, 2020)

We are all set for the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Survivor Series 2020. After a surprisingly good episode from RAW earlier this week, the Blue brand is once again expected to end the week with a better show tonight. From surprise attacks on top Superstars to much-anticipated returns, there’s a lot to look forward to this week.

In addition to that, we are yet to know the final members of SmackDown’s men’s and women’s teams. Thus, we can expect to witness at least three qualifiers that will determine the Superstars who will represent the Blue brand at Survivor Series.

In this article, we will discuss the events that can transpire on SmackDown’s go-home show before Survivor Series. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns involved in another confrontation with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Roman Reigns should be on a lookout

Last week on WWE SmackDown, we saw Drew McIntyre make a surprise appearance on the show. He was involved in a confrontation with Roman Reigns during which he promised that he will take the WWE Championship off of Randy Orton and will face The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series. To his credit, that’s precisely what McIntyre did on the go-home episode of WWE RAW.

He defeated Randy Orton in a brutal match to become the WWE Champion for the second time this year. McIntyre is now set to lock horns with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming pay-per-view where the two Superstars will represent RAW and SmackDown respectively.

Given how a confident McIntyre arrived on the Blue brand to make a statement even before he had won the championship, there’s a huge possibility that he will do that once again. Only this time, the WWE Champion would look to make his presence felt more by attacking Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

On the final show ahead of Survivor Series, both Superstars are expected to engage in a brawl that will hype up their upcoming match. It will be interesting to see if there will be someone on SmackDown who will help McIntyre when he lays an attack on Roman Reigns, especially considering that the latter has Jey Uso on his side. However, Drew McIntyre is not the only one who is planning to attack Roman Reigns. (More on that in the third slide)