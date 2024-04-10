Solo Sikoa and 3 other WWE Superstars who are the best choices to retire AJ Styles

As illustrious of a wrestling career AJ Styles has had, he's super close to winding it down. It will be no less than an honor for the WWE Superstar who faces him in his final match.

Even at 46 years old, The Phenomenal One is in the best shape of his career, still holding his own against the biggest names in the company. However, that hasn't deterred him from the looming thought of riding into the sunset while he's at the top.

Styles has confirmed that his ongoing run in WWE is likely to be his last as an active wrestler. That should make fans wonder who should be the superstar to face him in his final match. Given that he might be calling it quits within the next year or two, the one who retires him may be on the roster at the moment.

That said, let's take a look at four ideal choices for AJ Styles' opponent in his retirement match:

#4. Solo Sikoa

Even though he still has years to go before he can call himself a WWE veteran, Solo Sikoa has already made a mark on the main roster. From always being with Roman Reigns to boasting wins against multi-time World Champions, John Cena and Sheamus, he's a force to reckon with.

In the last few months, The Bloodline Enforcer's stock has plummeted quite a lot. But the beauty of professional wrestling is that it doesn't take long to restore a superstar's credibility.

One way for him to recapture his invincible aura is by closing the book on AJ Styles' WWE career with a Samoan Spike. Being chosen to end such a decorated career would make fans realize that the promotion sees potential in Sikoa as a top heel.

Moreover, with an even meaner member of the family possibly showing up soon, Solo needs to be a total menace to protect his spot. After all, everybody can win championships. But only one wrestler can be The Phenomenal One's final opponent.

#3. Grayson Waller

If a heel knows how to elicit genuine heat from crowds all year long, they're set for the long run. Grayson Waller is among the rising stars who can effortlessly play the bad guy.

But that doesn't mean WWE can't help him come across as even more despicable. When the time is right, all the Stamford-based promotion has to do is let The Man From Down Under rob passionate wrestling fans of the chance to see one of their favorite stars in action again.

The star in question is, obviously, AJ Styles. Interestingly, Styles and Waller have a history. Months after NXT 2.0's launch, the two-time WWE Champion went down there to feud with the host of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Their short-but-heated rivalry spilled onto the main roster too, and ended with The Lone Wolf finally silencing the then-rookie. So, it wouldn't be left field for Waller to get his lick back by retiring the 46-year-old star.

#2. Longest Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Be it TNA, NJPW, or WWE, AJ Styles has excelled in every company he's been a part of. So, it isn't an exaggeration when fans call him one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Unsurprisingly, such praise could catch the attention of one RAW Superstar who is carving his path to greatness: Gunther. Despite being an unapologetic heel, The Ring General never fails to remind fans how much he respects the ring and the art of having a straight-up wrestling match.

Thus, he would love nothing more than to have an integral presence in AJ Styles' swan song from WWE. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion is fully equipped to give The Phenomenal One a final match that would be etched in the history books.

On the other hand, the ''AJ Styles'' rub would take Gunther to a level where calling him undeniable would be an undisputed fact. Hence, it makes sense for the professional wrestling titan to take this route.

#1. 16x World Champion John Cena

A surprise Royal Rumble appearance, followed by a 'Mania match with Chris Jericho & two high-octane WWE Championship bouts with Roman Reigns. WWE treated AJ Styles as a major player right off the bat.

However, it's easy for fans to pinpoint the moment he went from ''Mr. TNA'' to ''Mr. WWE.'' It was when he had his gripping first promo battle with 16-time World Champion, John Cena. The two went on to have an enjoyable feud over the summer. Then, at Royal Rumble 2017, they tore the house down in what fans call one of the best pure wrestling bouts of the modern era of wrestling.

That said, it would be surreal if John Cena retired AJ Styles from in-ring action. But there's a way to make this potential clash even more emotional for the WWE Universe. This can happen if the contest in question is both superstars' final match.

Recently, The Cenation Leader said that he plans to ride into the sunset following one last run next year. So, it would be fitting for him to cap off his legendary career by repeating the instant classic from 2017.

