Solo Sikoa needs to challenge 25-year-old at WWE SummerSlam to prove his worth to The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa needs to challenge a 25-year-old superstar at WWE SummerSlam to prove his worth to The Bloodline.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has seen The Bloodline fall apart under his leadership over the past few months. The Tribal Chief grew disappointed with The Usos following their Undisputed Tag Team Titles loss in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39 against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa attempted to bring the titles back to The Bloodline at Night of Champions, but Jimmy Uso's interference led to Zayn and Owens retaining their championships. Jey Uso has already challenged Reigns to a title match at WWE SummerSlam, and Sikoa could issue a challenge of his own in the weeks ahead.

Austin Theory is the current United States Champion but is relying on outside interference from Pretty Deadly. Solo Sikoa could take the United States Championship away from Theory at SummerSlam as a way to prove his worth to The Bloodline and impress Reigns.

However, if Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Sikoa becomes the only member of The Bloodline with gold, the 29-year-old would have a very compelling argument to be named the next Tribal Chief.

The Enforcer would benefit greatly from winning the United States Championship, and the title would instantly seem more important if it were associated with The Bloodline.

The Usos claim Solo Sikoa will eventually leave Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Jimmy and Jey Uso did the unthinkable at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London.

The Usos battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match labeled "The Bloodline Civil War." During the closing moments of the bout, Jey Uso connected with a low blow on Reigns and followed it up with a couple of superkicks and a Uso Splash off the top rope to pin the champion for the first time since 2019.

Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel in an interview ahead of Money in the Bank, The Usos claimed that Solo Sikoa would eventually leave Roman Reigns and The Bloodline behind as well.

"Solo, why wouldn't you wanna align yourself with the top? The Champ [Roman Reigns], the best of the best, that's what he's doing. He's under that learning tree. Man of very few words. He'll smarten up. He's gonna smarten up, just like we left his ass, Solo's gonna get smart too and leave his ass too. 'Cause that's what Roman's been doing lately, mistreating us, man, to stay on top." [From 1:35 to 2:00]

You can check out the full video below:

The Bloodline storyline has been one of the most compelling stories ever told by WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the next chapter holds at SummerSlam in Detroit on August 5.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will eventually replace Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief in The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

