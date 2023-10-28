SPOILER: WWE SmackDown Results before Crown Jewel - Major AEW reference in Bloodline segment; champion pinned; former champion put through table

WWE has taped the SmackDown before Crown Jewel this week so that the talent can travel to Saudi Arabia for the event next week. The results from the night have emerged, with a clear picture of what to expect before the event.

Here, let's look at all the spoilers from the night.

WWE SmackDown is kicked off by Kevin Owens and Austin Theory

The opening match of the night saw Owens finally wrestle after getting traded to SmackDown. The star confronted Theory and Grayson Waller on this week's episode of SmackDown, and it carried forward into next week.

He wrestled and defeated Theory, with Waller on commentary.

Kevin Owens defeats Austin Theory

Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green

In the second match of the night, Charlotte got the win, teaming with Shotzi. Green's woes continued on next week's SmackDown as well, as she was the one pinned.

Charlotte Flair and Shotzi defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman confront John Cena, who makes an AEW reference

Solo Sikoa was out with Paul Heyman, and they declared it was time to end Cena's career. Sikoa called out Cena, who came out.

The order from Roman Reigns for the night was to let Cena say his goodbyes to the WWE audience. Cena had an issue with his voice due to this week's Samoan Spike. He said that he would "cook" Solo in 90 seconds.

The star said that without Reigns, Solo would not be on SmackDown and that he was a "bargain basement Taz ripoff."

Cena put over the ECW legend who's currently in AEW. Sikoa tried to attack Cena but ended up with the Five Knuckle Shuffle and the AA for his troubles.

The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly had a "Donnybrook fight." The two teams put on a wild match, with tables and more involved. There were wooden barrels at ringside as well.

In the end, Pretty Deadly got the win after putting away Butch through a table.

Pretty Deadly defeats The Brawling Brutes

LA Knight and Roman Reigns confrontation

Knight and Reigns had a confrontation, but things didn't get too physical, thanks to the presence of referees and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Reigns said that he was the star and not the LA Knight.

The two did end up shoving each other.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Ahead of Belair's match against IYO SKY at Crown Jewel, Belair faced off against Damage CTRL's Bayley.

The two put on another good show. Belair hit Bayley with an apparently dangerous superplex and a shot to the stomach with the ponytail. The match ended with Belair getting the win.

Bianca Belair defeats Bayley

After the match, Belair put Bayley through the announce table as well.

