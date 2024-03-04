Sting vs. The Undertaker and 4 other WWE dream matches that will never happen

Defined simply, WWE dream matches are what fans expect to play in video games. These include showdowns that were previously deemed impossible or unlikely.

It often comprises the biggest superstars in pro wrestling, the ones the WWE Universe genuinely cares about. Furthermore, another perspective pairs wrestlers with matching styles, characters, and aura. Yet, fans also wish to watch two superstars with storied histories collide.

The Rock vs. John Cena, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles vs. Edge are quintessential dream matches. Sensing great appeal and potential in such collisions, the company often goes the extra distance to book the bouts.

However, this doesn't always pan out as many expect. Unforeseen circumstances may hinder the process, and dream matches may never come to fruition. On that note, let's look at five dream clashes that will never happen.

#5. The Undertaker vs. Sting was on every WWE fan's wishlist

When speaking of mystical characters, it is impossible not to think of The Undertaker and Sting. The Phenom and The Vigilante had mysterious personalities, yet the fans loved and revered both legends.

Despite the numerous similarities, there was one key difference. Both men had separate workplaces. Sting was the Franchise Player of WCW during the company's heyday, while Taker was Vince McMahon's top player in WWE.

When WCW fell to WWE, it was almost certain that The Undertaker vs. Sting would finally become a reality. However, The Icon remained distant from Vince McMahon's promotion, seeking solace in TNA.

Fortunately, Sting made the transition to the Stamford-based promotion in a stunning debut at Survivor Series 2014. But Taker's career was almost over by then, and he had only a handful of matches.

The Vigilante's time in McMahon's promotion was also very limited. He only had a handful of matches in WWE as an ill-timed career-threatening injury during a bout against Seth Rollins forced him into temporary retirement.

The unfortunate incident would prove to be Sting's last bout in the company. A few years later, The Icon would land in AEW, where he would have the final run of his illustrious career.

There were times when the dream match almost happened, but those plans fell out of place. Truth be told, WWE had a golden opportunity to book the showdown in 2015 when both men were at WrestleMania 31, yet McMahon had them go in opposite directions.

Now that both men are retired and past their primes, The Undertaker vs. Sting will always remain one of the biggest "What if?" scenarios in pro wrestling.

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

This is one of those dream encounters that was planned and set but never happened. WWE wanted Stone Cold Steve Austin to put over Brock Lesnar early in The Next Big Thing's career in a random throwaway episode of RAW in 2002 during The King of The Ring tournament.

However, Austin refused to lose to Lesnar in an unannounced encounter on free television. Years later, the Hall of Famer explained his decision. He believed that the WWE could have made money off such a blockbuster match-up, and it did not make sense to have the match on free television.

The Texas Rattlesnake also cleared the air when he claimed he loved Lesnar and the two stalwarts bore no ill-will towards each other. However, despite the cordial relations and the obvious appeal, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar never happened.

When Austin guest referred for Goldberg vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania XX, fans thought the bout would sow the seeds. However, that fateful encounter was Lesnar's final one in his first run with WWE.

There were murmurs of Triple H planning Austin vs. Lesnar last year at WrestleMania 39, but The RattleSnake turned down the blockbuster clash again. This was the final chance to do the dream bout.

A year later, circumstances are much different. Brock Lesnar's future with the company is uncertain amid his reported implication in the latest Vince McMahon scandal. Furthermore, a retired Austin nearing his 60 will have little desire to enter the ring at this stage.

#3. HBK vs. The Phenomenal One would have been an instant classic

Shawn Michaels was widely regarded as the greatest pro wrestler and in-ring worker of his generation. HBK earned the moniker "Mr.WrestleMania" for good reason due to the sling of amazing bouts he had at The Show of Shows.

There will never be another HBK. However, WWE found a fitting replacement in AJ Styles, who landed in the promotion at Royal Rumble 2016. The Phenomenal One is "phenomenal" in the ring and can have a decent match with a broomstick.

The problem was that Styles debuted six years too late. Michaels bid farewell to the ring after losing his retirement match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. Like many retirements in pro wrestling, this also proved to be temporary.

The Hall of Famer stepped out of retirement for a dream match against The Brothers of Destruction, Undertaker and Kane, alongside Triple H. The match was far removed from what could have been possible during the stars' heydays, but that was not to be.

If Michaels was to come out of retirement for one match, it should have been against AJ Styles. Only The Phenomenal One could have carried HBK to an instant classic, and this could have been the company's opportunity to pass the torch.

#2. The Immortal One vs. The Face That Runs The Place

Hulk Hogan is one of the most polarizing stars in WWE history. The Biggest Star of the 1980s was a controversial figure backstage, and fans have always had a mixed perception of The Hulkster.

While John Cena is one of the most respected individuals globally, he is also extremely polarizing. As JBL puts it, "You can love him or hate him, you gotta respect him." Cena never fails to generate a response from the crowd, which ranges from nuclear heat to sheer love.

Furthermore, their morally upright characters made them strikingly similar. However, Hogan vs. Cena was a dream match that never happened and certainly never will.

The Champ has embarked on a successful run in Hollywood and is on borrowed time with WWE with limited gas left in the tank. The Immortal One, on the other hand, may have joked and teased about stepping in the ring, but his deteriorating physical health makes that near-impossible.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have crossed paths countless times on WWE television. They were the central figures in the enticing program between The Shield and The Wyatt Family in early 2014.

One year later, they both had a singles feud that spanned the summer and fall seasons. It culminated in The Big Dog defeating The Eater of Worlds inside Hell in a Cell in October 2015.

However, Wyatt's 'Fiend' persona, considered to be his most successful and creative creation, never stood toe-to-toe with The Tribal Chief. The Fiend had a reputation for changing and tormenting people. Not to forget, Wyatt's alter-ego was one of the most dominating and riveting characters fans had ever seen.

It would have been intriguing to witness The Fiend try to mess with The Head of The Table. Reigns is a stern, focused, and resolute figure. How would he have dealt with the mind games and mental trauma?

Unfortunately, fans can only speculate. Wyatt sadly passed away last August at the age of 36. The untimely passing buried the possibility of countless dream matches, including a memorable affair with the most dominant champion in recent memory.

WWE fans received a brief taste at Payback 2020 during a Triple Threat Match, which included Braun Strowman. Thus, fans will have to settle for that short exchange.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!