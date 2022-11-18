Welcome to the WrestleMania 39 Roundup where we try and cover news and rumors revolving around the upcoming mega event. The show is set to take place next year on April 1st and 2nd from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Some big matches are being planned for the event.

A recent report stated that John Cena is almost certain to be competing at the show. Since it is being built as one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time, Cena would like to be part of the show in a bid to become the next 'The Rock' as a Hollywood star as well as a WWE icon.

3) John Cena could be facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul has impressed all his fans and critics in the three matches that he has had in the company. His latest encounter was against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, where the social media sensation was able to hold his own against one of the top names in the industry today. Paul revealed that he has already texted Triple H to make a match between him and Cena happen:

''Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday.''

The initial rumored match for Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All was to be against Austin Theory. While it would be a massive opportunity for Theory, a match between Logan Paul and John Cena would no doubt be a bigger box-office attraction.

2) Ric Flair wants Stone Cold to 'destroy' CM Punk

There has been a lot of speculation regarding CM Punk returning to WWE after leaving AEW. Tony Khan is looking to buy out Punk's contract after his backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at All Out. Fans have started clamoring for a match between Austin and Punk at the Show of Shows. The Nature Boy Ric Flair has an interesting take:

"If he wrestles CM Punk, he needs to beat him in 30 seconds. 30 seconds! Stone Cold and CM Punk, come on, give me a break," said Ric Flair.

While nothing has been confirmed, there are rumors that Steve Austin might step into the ring once again at WrestleMania next year. He is allegedly in talks with Triple H for a possible return to the ring. However, as per Fightful Select, the two parties are said to be 'far apart' in the initial negotiations.

1) Triple H's big plan for next year's WrestleMania

The Show of Shows will be returning to Hollywood next year and Triple H has the intention of making it a major spectacle to garner mainstream attention. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is to bring in some big celebrities for the show:

“Trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.”

WrestleMania almost always has some mainstream celebrity being a part of the event in some shape or form. This year, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee made their WrestleMania debuts by competing at the event. It will be interesting to see who all The Game can rope in for next year.

