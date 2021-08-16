5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam 2021 is less than a week away. It's slated to be the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, with the attendance expected to be nearly thrice of WrestleMania 37.

While The Show of Shows faced restriction issues, SummerSlam may not. It's going to make for a good pay-per-view, but it's key that the right superstars win. These five WWE Superstars desperately need to win at SummerSlam 2021.

#5. Bobby Lashley - Needs to defeat Goldberg at SummerSlam 2021

Bobby Lashley could register the biggest win of his WWE career at SummerSlam 2021 if he beats Goldberg and retains the WWE Championship. He is shy of six months into his reign and has been dominant despite a couple of unnecessary losses on RAW in June and July.

Money in the Bank turned out to be the perfect exhibit for The All Mighty as he squashed former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Following that, his sights were set on SummerSlam and only one night after Money in the Bank 2021, Goldberg returned to challenge him.

Bobby Lashley desperately needs this win. It won't take away his credibility to lose to the WWE legend, but it won't be a decision too well-received. He was one of the MVPs of the Thunderdome/Pandemic era of WWE and deserves to have a title reign that extends beyond the upcoming pay-per-view. There's always the possibility of Goldberg winning, especially looking at the example of The Fiend in 2020.

This will be the Hall of Famer's second SummerSlam appearance since 2019 and his third overall appearance. His last appearance was in 2019 against Dolph Ziggler, which served as a more comedic match. It also helped him bounce back from the disastrous match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown two months before.

The good news for Bobby Lashley fans is that Goldberg may not walk out of The Biggest Party of the Summer as the WWE Champion. According to the latter, he is contracted with WWE for two matches a year up until 2023. Speaking on The Pop Culture Show, he said:

"I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23. I've got two matches per year," said Goldberg.

Since Goldberg already faced and lost to Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021, this will be his second match of the year. The chances of him winning are slim unless WWE decides to give him a short-term extension for 2021-2022.

Bobby Lashley may just get the victory he desperately needs.

