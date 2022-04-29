4 Current WWE Superstars who desperately need a character change 

The character of a superstar is one of the key elements to the success of their career. But over the years, many gimmicks have failed to keep the audience interested.

Sometimes even the most popular gimmicks need a change, similar to John Cena's Doctor of Thuganomics. Keeping a character fresh isn't easy and at times it can be hit and miss, but when it's a hit, it's gold.

So let's take a look at superstars who haven't had great success with their current look. The list below will focus on four WWE Superstars who desperately need a character change.

#4 Doudrop

Doudrop is one of the worst gimmicks in WWE at the moment. Initially called Piper Niven during her NXT UK days, she made a great impression. This prompted WWE to move her to RAW and align her with the now released Eva Marie.

Unfortunately, Doudrop is stuck with a gimmick that doesn't help her in any way, despite having good matches. Hopefully, she can get a change that will allow her to show how much of an asset she can be on the main roster.

#3 Happy Corbin and the Happy Hour

Happy Corbin steals Madcap Moss' Andre The Giant trophy

Corbin has seen multiple gimmick changes in his WWE career. Formerly known as the Lone Wolf Baron Corbin, he seemed destined for greatness after moving to the main roster from NXT. He won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, which was his first appearance at the Showcase of Immortals.

This was followed by winning the Money in the Bank contract in 2017, but he unfortunately was unsuccessful when he cashed in on Jinder Mahal. Corbin did capture gold in the form of the United States Championship, which is the only title of his WWE career. In 2019 he became King of the Ring and shaved his head, leading to his King Corbin gimmick.

After losing his King of the Ring title, he became Sad Corbin because of the negative financial issues that come with not being king. A few months later, Corbin struck it big and was now Happy Corbin, which is a decent gimmick, but it won't get him to his full potential.

WWE needs to return Corbin to his dark Lone Wolf persona. The character had potential and showcased his brutal side, and it would've made him a real title contender.

#2 Theory's selfie

Theory takes a selfie with Vince McMahon after winning the United States Championship

The selfie character portrayed by Austin Theory isn't exactly the most captivating. Especially when it has an air of similarity to Tyler Breeze's gimmick, who isn't with WWE anymore.

Breeze's gimmick was over in NXT, but Theory's wasn't and still isn't on the main roster. All the while, reports indicate that Vince considers Theory as a John Cena-type superstar.

If that's indeed the case, then they may need to alter his persona to something that will allow him to get to John Cena's heights. Overall, Theory has done well inside the ring and at 24, he still has time to establish himself in WWE.

#1 Alexa Bliss and her doll Lilly

Alexa Bliss's current supernatural character was inspired by The Fiend, and it was over with the fans. Unfortunately, Bliss and her demonic doll Lilly haven't been able to maintain their intrigue since WWE released The Fiend.

Alexa Bliss has also been absent for long periods on TV since debuting her supernatural gimmick. So WWE should look into scrapping her dark ways and even bringing back the Goddess, which was successful.

