5 WWE Superstars whose contracts expire in the coming months

WWE contracts play an important role in keeping superstars hooked to the company. They are often given lucrative deals and are allotted specific dates to attend. Talent could even consult with the heads to bring a change to their contracts.

Edge recently announced that he is planning to retire next year in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. It was initially believed that The Rated-R Superstar’s contract was about to expire this year.

While some of these wrestlers are likely to sign new contracts with WWE, others appear to be on their way out. In this list, we will look at 5 Superstars whose contracts reportedly expire in the coming months.

#5. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - Sasha Banks and Naomi

Following their decision to walk out from RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended by WWE. The last involvement of Boss & Glow was at WrestleMania 38 where they won the Fatal-4 Way tag team match.

Both superstars were among the top competitors in the company, even in their solo runs. Sasha is a 5-time RAW Women’s Champion and a 1-time Smackdown Women's Champion while Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Multiple reports were released in May following their exit from WWE. Naomi’s contract is set to expire “soon” but the latest rumors indicate that Sasha Banks is negotiating new deals for both of them.

#4. Shane McMahon

Shane O Mac’s last appearance was in this year’s signature Royal Rumble match. He lasted until the final three contestants before being eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar. According to several reports, Shane received a lot of heat due to his creative direction despite not being listed as a producer for the event.

Initially believed to be released by WWE, Shane O Mac’ is still under contract as per reports by Fightful (H/T WrestleTalk). He currently holds no official responsibilities in the company, but is marked as a “WWE talent” on the roster.

The latest reports indicate that Shane McMahon’s contract will expire in December. It apparently extends for each year unless either party gives notice before 90 days of the expiry date.

#3. Shelton Benjamin

The Gold Standard was on a hiatus since May due to an undisclosed injury. He returned to Main Event on August 8, turning face after being defeated by Cedric Alexander.

A former member of The Hurt Business, Shelton Benjamin had huge success while paired with Bobby Lashley and Alexander. However, it fizzled out when The All Mighty kicked both of them out of the faction. Multiple losses and his subsequent absence in mid-March caused fans to speculate that he was released.

Although Benjamin initially revealed that he was on a multi-year deal, it seems like time is running out for him. New reports suggest that his contract will expire in December 2022.

#2. Ezekiel / Elias

The kayfabe brother of Elias has been out of action since the August 8 edition of RAW. Kevin Owens reportedly injured his spine, courtesy of a powerbomb on the apron. WWE has also introduced his family in the angle to prove that the character is not going anytime soon.

Elias' multiple characters are fun, but they are failing to push him to the top. He has seemingly reverted to being a jobber. “Zeke” needs a change in his creative direction if he wants to make a major impact in WWE.

Recent reports by Fightful show that Ezekiel’s contract will expire in December this year. He was on a three-year contract since January 2020, having revealed the same on his Instagram account.

Honorable mention: Charlotte Flair

The Queen has been out of commission since the storyline injury she suffered at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. She needed to marry Andrade and recent rumors suggest that she could return soon.

A 12-time Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair has been a workhorse for WWE for over a decade. She has had notable feuds with Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey, while also defeating Trish Stratus at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2019.

At the end of October of the previous year, rumors regarding her WWE contract indicated that she had more than a year left in the company. This means she will definitely be around till October 2022 but her contract might expire anytime after that month, possibly in December.

