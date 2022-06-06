WWE Superstars are constantly evolving. It's a necessity that they stay fresh and interesting for audiences.

A lot of the time, the company gets it spot on when it comes to character changes. Roman Reigns becoming The Tribal Chief and Rocky Maivia becoming The Rock are two great examples of character changes working perfectly.

However, there were occasions when they got it wrong, and a superstar was actually better off with their original character. Several superstars in the company today are suffering a similar situation.

On that note, here are 4 WWE Superstars who should revert to their original character.

#4 Butch would have a much better chance at succeeding as Pete Dunne

While there's no denying that Pete Dunne has certainly made the most out of being Butch, he stands a much better chance at long-term success if he ditches the character.

Butch has been one of the most entertaining aspects of Smackdown, but the character relies on comedy. Traditionally, comedic characters have low ceilings in WWE.

The former NXT UK Champion would fare much better in the long term as the Bruiserweight Pete Dunne. Known as one of the most vicious wrestlers in developmental, fans grew to love Dunne's rough, aggressive style and it's easy to see him translating well to main roster audiences with the gimmick.

#3 Nikki A.S.H just isn't as good a character as Nikki Cross

Nikki A.S.H has a low ceiling and she'd be better off returning to Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross' reinvention as Nikki A.S.H actually led to her enjoying the most success she has had so far on WWE's main roster. Once she switched to the superhero character, the 33-year-old won her first major title in the company, as well as the Money in the Bank briefcase.

With that being said, the character has already run its course and Nikki has fallen down the card rather quickly. Now a heel, she would be much better off returning to the crazy, violent and vicious Nikki Cross character going forward.

Cross was unique and, alongside Doudrop, she could have a huge impact on the main roster's failing Women's Tag Team division.

#2 Ezekiel can only go so far in WWE

#HIAC Not really sure where they go with the Ezekiel/Elias story but at least we got a good match out of him with Kevin Owens. Not really sure where they go with the Ezekiel/Elias story but at least we got a good match out of him with Kevin Owens.#HIAC

To the surprise of many, the Ezekiel character has actually proved to be quite a success in WWE. The story, with Kevin Owens trying to convince everyone that Elias' younger brother is actually just Elias himself, has been incredibly entertaining.

Fans have gotten invested in the feud, but the issue is, it's hard to see where the character goes once this rivalry is over.

Sure, it's entertaining watching Owens bend over backwards trying to prove Ezekiel is Elias, but once the former NXT Champion moves on, what's next?

The joke has a short shelf-life and it's easy to imagine Ezekie's character will grow old really quickly. Elias was regularly one of the most entertaining characters in WWE and managed to gain heat like few others during his time.

A return to the Elias character would be the best move to propel him even higher up the card as a heel when it's revealed he was blatantly lying to everyone the whole time.

It could even add a new wrinkle to the character if it's revealed Elias actually believed he was Ezekiel and he's a little psychotic as a result.

#1 Riddick Moss needs to ditch the 'Madcap' name and revert to his former self

Riddick Moss stands a much better chance at success if he stops being 'Madcap'

Poor Riddick Moss didn't really stand a chance when he debuted on WWE's main roster as Happy Corbin's sidekick, Madcap Moss.

Fans have grown tired of Corbin and by associtation, Madcap immediately fell flat on Smackdown. Moss is an incredibly talented wrestler and once given the chance, he is capable of standing toe-to-toe with just about anyone.

The Madcap character, though, stands very little chance of being successful. Fans just don't care about him and as such, a change is desperately needed.

With his recent face turn, and his subsequent feud with Corbin, it seems a change of character is on the cards for Moss thankfully. A much more serious competitor, hopefully the former NXT Superstar will ditch the 'Madcap' name in the near future.

