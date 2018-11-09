5 Superstars who could return at Survivor Series

Survivor Series will be held on 18th November

Following the controversial Crown Jewel PPV, where Superstars from yesteryear headlined the show, and Brock Lesnar became the first two-time Universal champion, we move to one of the big four PPVs of WWE, Survivor Series.

The penultimate PPV of 2018, Survivor Series will see Superstars from both brands face each other, for the only time in the year.

Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles will once again face off at Survivor Series, in a repeat of the 2017 PPV, while Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura will compete in the other singles match. We will also see the traditional RAW vs SmackDown Survivor Series elimination match for the men and women, as well as Survivor Series tag team elimination match for the men.

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will face off in a singles match at the PPV, which will be held on November 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

Let's have a look at 5 Superstars who could return at the 2018 Survivor Series.

#1 Lita and #2 Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus and Lita

The last few months have seen great progress and many firsts for women's wrestling in WWE. We saw the first-ever all-women's PPV, Evolution, while there has also been one of the best feuds of the year in all of WWE between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Since this year's WrestleMania, there has been growing talk about the introduction of women's tag team titles on WWE, with even Stephanie McMahon acknowledging the need for WWE to add it.

Survivor Series could be the perfect place to introduce the tag titles as we will have a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown.

Two Superstars who could be in one of the most formidable tag teams in WWE are Lita and Trish Stratus, and there could be a possibility of the two WWE Hall of Famers returning at Survivor Series to make a mark and stamp their authority if Stephanie McMahon and co. announce the women's tag team titles.

There have been some hints that the tag titles could be introduced as we've seen women on RAW pairing up in recent times, like Sasha Banks and Bayley, as well as Tamina and Nia Jax recently. The women's roster has enough and more Superstars to make many tag teams.

