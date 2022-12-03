The Bloodline kicked off WWE SmackDown after winning the Survivor Series WarGames match last Saturday. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn cut a promo that was interrupted by The Brawling Brutes early in the night.

Bray Wyatt also cut a promo backstage to continue his bizarre storyline on the show. The creative team still needs to do a lot more work to make Wyatt’s character more interesting on the show as he is yet to compete in any matches.

The final of the SmackDown World Cup also took place on Friday night. Ricochet and Santos Escobar put on a great show to entertain fans, and the right man won the contest.

This week’s episode also featured a massive return. This could lead to the formation of a new faction that could take down Damage CTRL.

Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5. Jey Uso helped Sami Zayn defeat Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline kicked off WWE SmackDown without Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on Friday night. Sami Zayn took the mic and stated that The Bloodline upped the game at Survivor Series WarGames. Jey Uso said that Sami earned his respect by helping his side win the WarGames match.

The Brawling Brutes interrupted The Bloodline, and Sheamus challenged Sami to a match on SmackDown. The two men competed soon after in a singles contest.

The Celtic Warrior overpowered Zayn early and tossed him over the barricades outside the ring. The Usos ran a distraction and helped their teammate make a comeback in the match.

Shaemus hit Zayn with a slam before The Honorary Uce got a guillotine. He hit a Sunset Flip powerbomb for a near fall before missing the Helluva Kick. The Celtic Warrior hit the White Noise before getting in his signature chops to Sami’s chest.

A brawl broke out between The Usos and The Brawling Brutes at ringside. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick in the ring, but Jimmy Uso distracted the referee. Jey came in to hit Sheamus with a superkick, allowing Zayn to pin him for the win.

Zayn and Sheamus worked extremely well together on SmackDown this week. They put on a solid show to kick off the show before Jey showed that he now has Sami’s back. The segment was well done overall.

#4. Shayna Baszler showcased her ruthlessness before Raquel Rodriquez made the save

Shayna Baszler was happy with her actions on WWE SmackDown

Emma took on Shayna Baszler on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The Queen of Spades went for her opponent’s left arm early on and punished her with some stiff strikes. Emma tried to roll up the former NXT Women’s Champion for the win but failed to get the pin.

Emma fought back with some good strikes before getting a neck breaker on the ropes. She continued to stay in control of the contest before Shayna kicked her down.

The Queen of Spades showed no mercy and kept the pressure on before locking in the Kirifuda Clutch to make Emma tap out. Shayna continued to attack Emma after the match and stomped on her arm before Shotzi came out to make the save.

Baszler did not spare Shotzi and was about to stomp her down too before Raquel Rodriguez came out to make the save before Shayna retreated.

Emma once again put on a solid showing against a top heel. Her first match against Ronda Rousey was also memorable. Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s early return signals her potential future program against Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

#3. GUNTHER defeated Kofi Kingston while Braun Strowman wreaked havoc

Kofi Kingston appeared backstage to announce that he would be entering the 2023 Royal Rumble. Imperium interrupted him and mocked him before a match was booked between Kingston and GUNTHER.

The former WWE Champion took a few early shots from GUNTHER before being hit with a big uppercut. He endured some chops in the corner and was about to be hit with a powerbomb before Braun Strowman made his entrance.

The Monster of all Monsters ran through Imperium and threw Ludwig Kaiser and Giovani Vinci around, while Kofi turned GUNTHER’s finisher around. The New Day member took control for some time but The Ring General swatted him down with a big chop.

Kingston still managed to hit a dropkick and a powerbomb for a near fall. However, GUNTHER hit a running boot before connecting with The Last Symphony for the win.

The match was entertaining, and Kofi Kingston put on a good fight. However, the real story was the tension between Braun Strowman and Imperium. WWE looks to be building towards a major rivalry heading into the Royal Rumble.

#2. Tegan Nox returned to help Liv Morgan take down Damage CTRL

Tegan Nox returned to team up with Liv Morgan

Damage CTRL came out on WWE SmackDown to talk about how tough the Survivor Series WarGames match was. The trio was looking to talk about their next plans, but Liv Morgan attacked them out of nowhere.

She took down Dakota Kai and IYO SKY before setting her sights on Bayley. The trio overpowered her and beat her down before Tegan Nox made her much-awaited return to SmackDown. She rushed to the ring and took on all three heels before Morgan brought in a kendo stick to take advantage.

Nox hit Bayley with the Shiniest Wizard before Damage CTRL retreated. And just like that, Nox finally made her return to WWE and made a statement right away.

It will be interesting to see whether Morgan has turned babyface or remains a heel on the show. Meanwhile, Morgan and Tegan Nox could team up with Becky Lynch for a rivalry against Damage CTRL.

#1. Ricochet pinned Santos Escobar to win the WWE SmackDown World Cup

Ricochet made an impact by winning the SmackDown World Cup

Ricochet and Santos Escobar met in the WWE SmackDown World Cup final on Friday night. Ricochet took control of the match early and hit a big dive on his opponent after sending him outside the ring.

Legado Del Fantasma got involved in the action, and the referee ejected them from ringside to make the match fairer. The One and Only capitalized and hit a Swanton Bomb on Escobar before hitting him with another dive outside the ring.

He stayed on top of the action and took Escobar down with a vertical suplex. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion beat down Ricochet on the mat and tried to get back control of the contest.

However, The One and Only hit him with a dropkick and headed to the top rope to hit the 630 splash before pinning him to win the SmackDown World Cup.

Ricochet was a good choice to win the World Cup. He will now face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship down the line. The two superstars had a stare-down as SmackDown came to an end. Braun Strowman will likely play a major role in the outcome of the contest.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : Who do you think will become the next Intercontinental Champion? Ricochet Braun Strowman 0 votes