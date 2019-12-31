The 10 iconic WWE images that define the last decade

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

The end of The Undertaker's streak was probably the most shocking moment of the past decade

Over the past decade, WWE has provided their fans with some of the most exciting and historic stuff that has not only changed the fans' perspective but has also had its effect on the pro-wrestling business, as well.

Looking back at it, the past decade has seen WWE undergo major highs and lows, including the launch of the WWE Network and the billion-dollar deal signing with FOX. WWE also found its rhythm with their black-and-gold brand NXT, as the company creatively elevated some of NXT's top names to stardom including the likes of Rhea Ripley, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, and Keith Lee among other notable names.

However, the past 10 years have also seen WWE lose some of their veteran stars into forceful retirements, while some big names have also walked out on the company. Retirements, title wins, and debuts included, the past decade has been host to some of the most memorable moments of all time.

And as we get set to close out on another year and another decade, in this article I've decided to pick 10 of the best images that have defined the WWE over the past 10 years and have had a major significance in the company's future.

#10 Edge's retirement

Edge delivering his retirement speech

Almost within a week after his successful World Heavyweight Title defense over Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania XXVII, Edge decided to address the WWE Universe on the 11th April edition of Monday Night RAW when he gave an emotional speech reflecting on his professional wrestling career and also spoke on the realities of wrestling.

What followed next shocked fans all around the world, as 'The Rated R Superstar' spoke about his previous neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion, and further claimed that he had felt numbness in his arms. Fans in attendance and watching all around the world feared the worse, as Edge, with tears rolling down his eyes, eventually claimed that after further MRI testing the former WWE Champion was forced to retire.

