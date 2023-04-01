The Bloodline falls, Roman Reigns retains - Predicting the result of each championship match at WrestleMania 39

We are less than a few hours away from WrestleMania 39 - the biggest wrestling show of the year. WWE has booked a star-studded affair that will witness six championships on the line. While the reigning champions will look to defend their gold under the brightest spotlight, their challengers will chase career-defining victories at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here, we predict the result of each championship match scheduled for WrestleMania 39. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 United States Championship match (WrestleMania Night 1): Austin Theory vs. John Cena

The opening match of WrestleMania 39 will see Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against legendary superstar John Cena. Theory has long been dubbed the "next John Cena" and is desperate to prove himself as a standalone, first-of-his-kind WWE Superstar.

Theory and Cena have only crossed paths once in the build-up to their title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Their feud, while impressive, lacks the intensity to warrant a title change. Moreover, Cena will not win the championship unless he commits more time to television, which seems unlikely amidst his busy filming schedule.

Prediction: Austin Theory retains the United States Championship against John Cena.

#5 Intercontinental Championship match (WrestleMania Night 2): Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship in a triple-threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The Imperium leader has held the title for the longest time in the 21st century and restored the gold to its former glory during his incredible championship reign. It is safe to say that Gunther can afford to lose the championship now.

Unless WWE plans to have Drew McIntyre win the Money in the Bank contract later, we might see The Scottish Warrior walk out of this match with the title. However, having Sheamus emerge victorious to set up McIntyre's heel turn after three years would make more sense.

Prediction: Sheamus wins the Intercontinental Championship.

#4 SmackDown Women's Championship: (WrestleMania Night 1): Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Despite the storied history between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, the build-up to their title match has lacked the right compulsion. The Judgment Day member won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble and picked The Queen as her target at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Besides one memorable brawl, both superstars mostly delivered forgetful promo segments.

But that doesn't take away from Rhea Ripley being booked as an invincible force over the last few months. It would make sense to have her win the SmackDown Women's Championship after beating The Queen to help settle the score from three years ago. It will also add to the credibility of WWE's attempts to push Ripley as one of the most formidable contenders on the main roster across all divisions.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley wins the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#3 RAW Women's Championship: (WrestleMania Night 2): Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Although WWE has booked good women's championship matches for WrestleMania this year, the build-up to both title matches has been rather disappointing. The lack of storytelling has impacted champions, and fans are rooting for the challengers only because they want a change. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship has blockbuster written all over it, but its narration has lacked quality.

Aside from Asuka's brief heel teases, their feud has been lackluster, but it could still end with a title change. Belair has enjoyed a long run with the gold, but her championship reign has grown stale over the last few months. Unless WWE wants Belair to break Lynch's record of the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion, we will see her drop the title to Asuka one year after winning the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Prediction: Asuka wins the RAW Women's Championship.

#2 Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship (WrestleMania Night 1): The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

One of the best storylines heading into WrestleMania has documented Sami Zayn's changing relationship with The Usos and Kevin Owens. This weekend, the two real-life best friends will team up in hopes of ending the longest tag team title reign in WWE to mark the beginning of the end for The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will enter the show as two top babyfaces. Fans were disappointed when Zayn couldn't dethrone Roman Reigns in his last main event. Thus, everyone hopes to see the former Honorary Uce team up with KO to snatch the first piece of gold from The Bloodline. Could this title change further widen the cracks in The Bloodline? Only time will tell.

Prediction: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

#1 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match (WrestleMania Night 2): Roman Reigns wins via interference and proposes a title split

In an ideal world, Cody Rhodes will beat Roman Reigns in the main event to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 and 'finish his story.' But Roman Reigns, in his "God Mode," can do just about anything to protect his historic title reign. It appears all the more important when one realizes that The Tribal Chief is less than two months away from reaching 1000 days as Universal Champion.

As has been the case in each of Roman Reigns' big title defenses, we might see him use The Bloodline members to maintain his dominance over The American Nightmare. We also saw him raise only one title during his last confrontation with Cody Rhodes before their WrestleMania match, hinting at a potential title split. Could he pull off a last-minute serve to protect himself and screw Cody Rhodes out of the title picture?

There is a good chance that Jey Uso will betray Roman Reigns and cost him his title at WrestleMania, as The Right Hand Man has shown several signs of betrayal lately. However, allowing Roman Reigns to retain his gold against the biggest babyface in the company will end the show on a controversial note. It will definitely be the biggest talking point in pro wrestling this year. Will WWE make a bold decision by booking this swerve for the main event?

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains his championship at WrestleMania.

