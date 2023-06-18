The Fiend retires legend, released superstar returns to dethrone Rhea Ripley - 5 Bold predictions for WWE for the remainder of 2023

2023 has been a big year for WWE. It began as the first calendar year not to feature Vince McMahon in power in over four decades, but that swiftly changed when he returned to the company. Now, World Wrestling Entertainment is looking to merge with Endeavor.

A lot has happened on-screen too. Cody Rhodes rose to the top of the company only to fail in his pursuit of gold. Roman Reigns has hit the 1,000-day mark as Universal Champion, a feat nobody thought possible. Even a new World Heavyweight Championship has been created.

With 2023 about halfway over, it can be fun to look ahead and predict what's to come. While there are a lot of obvious things that will likely take place in the latter half of the year, this article will highlight a few bold predictions that may or may not end up happening before 2023 comes to a close.

Below are five bold predictions for WWE for the remainder of 2023.

#5. Drew McIntyre will return as a heel and win the World Heavyweight Championship

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been mostly missing in action from WWE. The Scottish Superstar last competed almost three months ago when he battled Sheamus and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 39.

It had since been rumored that his contract with WWE expires next year and that he and the company were at a creative standoff, with Drew unsatisfied with his direction. While that could be true or not, there's a good chance McIntyre returns to television.

In fact, Drew may return as soon as the Money in the Bank. The big prediction, however, is that The Scottish Psychopath turns heel on Seth Rollins and goes on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. While Seth's reign won't be incredibly long, it would be impactful.

#4. The Bloodline will pivot roles with The Usos and Solo Sikoa leading the group, and Roman Reigns will no longer be affiliated

WWE @WWE



LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st,



Streaming on Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War.LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War.LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB.Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. https://t.co/0S5txgRD88

The Bloodline is the greatest wrestling story of all time. It has helped boost WWE's business to a level the company hasn't seen in years in some areas and even in others. Simply put, it has been a major focal point of the company.

As things stand now, Roman Reigns is still the big bad villain of the company, while Solo Sikoa is his enforcer. The Usos, who were once Roman's lackeys, have turned babyface and poise to take down The Bloodline. An intriguing alternative direction may take course, however.

Solo Sikoa may be next to turn on Roman. Instead of the three being babyfaces, however, they will then form a new version of The Bloodline as heels. This will lead to Roman Reigns turning babyface and fighting his former faction flunkies and family. Of course, Reigns will remain champion the entire time too.

#3. At least one AEW star will jump ship to WWE before 2023 comes to an end

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Also, when Rush quit AAA this past week, there was talk of it “opening the door to trying to talk w/WWE.”



- per Rush's deal with #AEW is a one-year deal, and is believed to expire “soon.”Also, when Rush quit AAA this past week, there was talk of it “opening the door to trying to talk w/WWE.”- per @davemeltzerWON Rush's deal with #AEW is a one-year deal, and is believed to expire “soon.”Also, when Rush quit AAA this past week, there was talk of it “opening the door to trying to talk w/WWE.”- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/7kSIdzhA7L

Cody Rhodes shocked wrestling fans when he jumped from All Elite Wrestling to WWE last year. Since then, he has become one of the biggest stars in the world and even headlined WrestleMania. While many stars have left WWE to go to AEW, it hasn't often been the opposite direction.

That may change, however. Cody was the first major swap, but there's a chance others will follow. Andrade El Idolo has been openly unhappy about his time with AEW and, depending on when his contract expires, may jump back to his former employer.

Meanwhile, Rush's contract is allegedly expiring soon, and he already quit a promotion in Mexico. If the news is accurate, he could join World Wrestling Entertainment. Given Dragon Lee is already there and the success of the Latino World Order, it wouldn't be a bad move for him to make the jump.

#2. The Fiend will retire Edge

Bray Wyatt as The Fiend

Bray Wyatt is another WWE Superstar who has been missing in action. While nothing has been confirmed, the former Universal Champion has reportedly been away due to an undisclosed health issue of some kind.

Many are expecting for him to return to action sooner than later, but there's a chance he'll do so as The Fiend instead of as Bray Wyatt. If he does, he needs to make a major impact immediately. The best way to do that may be to send somebody away once and for all.

Edge is getting up there in age and could be retiring as soon as the summer. If he is going to leave the company, The Fiend being the one who takes him out of WWE and in-ring competition could make a lot of sense. Fans would hate The Fiend for getting rid of an icon of the ring.

#1. Mandy Rose could return to dethrone Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion. She won the belt back when it was the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 and has since defeated Natalya and Zelina Vega to hold onto the gold.

Mandy Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion who is no longer with WWE. She was released immediately after she lost the belt due to the company feeling uncomfortable with the type of content she released on her fan site.

There's a chance, however, that Mandy Rose will return to action. If she does, WWE may have her return in a big way by dethroning Rhea Ripley. While most fans would be upset by it, there is a group of "diva stans" on social media who would love to see the fall of The Eradicator and thus cheer on The Golden Goddess.

