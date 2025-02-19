The new 'Shield' to turn up at WWE Elimination Chamber to help their leader win the match? Exploring the possibility

It appears that WWE is attempting to reform an iconic faction, The Shield, after what we saw at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday night. Four members of a mysterious faction assaulted the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom and Nathan Frazer, and the current NXT Champion, Oba Femi.

Ad

During the assault on Oba Femi, they used the Shield's iconic move, the Triple Powerbomb, so it's safe to say that this faction could also be seen in the main roster, as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose did on November 18, 2012, at Survivor Series.

This new Shield-like faction showed up in the final moments of NXT on Tuesday, wreaking havoc on a room backstage and assaulting WWE official Robert Stone.

Ad

Trending

After being called out by Oba Femi Tuesday night, this new faction could make its next move and show up at the Elimination Chamber to crash the Men's Match, which will determine who will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

The four men of the new Shield could appear at the match, help their leader win, and get a title shot at 'Mania. This leader could be Seth Rollins. He will be the only former Shield member to compete at the match since Roman Reigns is out with an injury and Dean Ambrose left WWE in 2019.

Ad

Ad

Rollins could use the new Shield to dominate his opponents and leave the Chamber as the winner while having a heel turn. The mysterious faction could also help contain Reigns since The OTC could show up at the Chamber, seeking revenge on Seth Rollins after what happened at the Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins hints at an executive or creative role in WWE after in-ring career is over

The Visionary has a few years left in his WWE career, and he appears to be already considering what will happen to him after his in-ring career.

Ad

Even though he made it clear during an interview with Bloomberg that he will continue to wrestle and is not close to retirement, he hinted at taking over an executive or creative role in WWE in the future.

"My mental and physical are kind of like locked in right now—where my physical hasn’t declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise as I’m starting to see the industry from a different angle. That part I’m really focused on. I think we’re in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role, or whatever that may be. But again, that’s in its infancy, that’s like a ‘Hey maybe, what would you think down the road?’ Right now, I’m focused on what I’m doing in the ring and helping out there as best I can," Seth Rollins said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

That said, it wouldn't come as a surprise if, at some point in the future, we see The Visionary become an executive or part of the creative team, like CCO Triple H, who had a legendary in-ring career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback