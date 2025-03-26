The Rock to help former WWE World Heavyweight Champion win his match at WrestleMania 41? It's not John Cena!

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and The Rock's involvement in the spectacle seems inevitable. Rumors have been swirling that the 52-year-old could play a major role in the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match at The Show of Shows. Whether he helps Cena win, The Final Boss could show his association with a former World Heavyweight Champion.

The Rock can help Drew McIntyre win his potential match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. The speculation arose due to the former's recent comments about a partnership with the Hollywood icon. During a podcast with UNTAPPED, the 39-year-old stated that his alliance with The Rock would be good and certain things are on the horizon.

This was not the first time The Scottish Warrior teased an association with The Final Boss. In an interview with Adam's Apple on YouTube, he said that the potential alliance would be pretty big and things were already in the works. Drew McIntyre's recent statements indicate that WWE can soon showcase a storyline involving him and The Great One.

Previously, there were also rumors that The Rock could form a heel authority faction with John Cena and several other stars. It looks like McIntyre could be a part of it. In a shocking turn of events, The Scottish Warrior could beat Damian Priest in Las Vegas with Rock's help. Following this, Drew could stand alongside The Final Boss, marking their alliance.

However, based on McIntyre's recent teases, this is complete speculation at this point. Only time will tell what WWE has in store and if the 39-year-old will join forces with the Hollywood icon.

The Rock to order Drew McIntyre to help John Cena at WrestleMania 41?

It is no secret that Drew McIntyre shares an excellent relationship with The Rock on and off the screen. This could soon be seen in the storyline as well. The Final Boss formed a shocking alliance with John Cena at Elimination Chamber after Cody Rhodes refused to become a corporate champion.

The 52-year-old currently has one thing in mind: restoring the Undisputed WWE Championship to him. For this purpose, he could take Drew McIntyre under his wing and orchestrate a huge plot ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Rock could task him with helping John Cena dethrone Cody Rhodes.

This could eventually lead to The Scottish Warrior interfering in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at The Show of Shows. In a shocking turn of events, he could invade the match to cost Rhodes and help The Cenation Leader win the coveted title.

Following the match, McIntyre could stand with John Cena and Rock, marking a strong alliance. However, this is purely speculation at this point, and it all depends on how Triple H plans things.

