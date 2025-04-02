The Rock to replace John Cena with 39-year-old WWE star and make him corporate champion? Exploring potential WrestleMania 41 twist

The Rock and John Cena stunned the WWE Universe at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event when they aligned to assault the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare turned down The Final Boss' offer to become a corporate champion, and the Cenation Leader turned heel for the first time in two decades and assaulted Rhodes, sending a message ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 41.

Fast-forward to today: Cena and Rhodes have confronted each other in three consecutive episodes of Monday Night RAW, with the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion making a statement by assaulting the 16-time World Champion. The Rock has yet to show up in WWE after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, but he could make a decision that would shake things up again.

The Final Boss could realize that John Cena will not beat Cody Rhodes at 'Mania after what happened on RAW and could decide to replace the former with Roman Reigns. The OTC will battle Seth Rollins and CM Punk in the main event of Night 1, but the 39-year-old could be added to the main event of Night 2, as Reigns has made it clear that he will go after Cody to reclaim the title he lost at WrestleMania 40.

Thus, he could turn heel and align with The Rock, who will look to make him a corporate champion by having him go after the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

Even though it could be a long shot that The Rock would make such a decision, it would allow WWE Creative to create new angles, as John Cena could have a face turn again and target The Rock and Roman Reigns for revenge after costing him the opportunity to become World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena says WWE programming will continue to be 'unpredictable' going forward

The Cenation Leader spoke with People and was asked about his recent heel turn and what was next for him. However, he didn't want to give any spoilers and mentioned that WWE programming will continue to be 'unpredictable.'

"I'm going to say that there's more unpredictability on the way. We're in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can't do that. What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that's one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming," the Cenation Leader said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

John Cena will look to make history at the Showcase of the Immortals by surpassing Ric Flair and becoming a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

