The Rock's last 5 WWE opponents: Where are they now?

Although The Rock has returned sporadically over the years in WWE, he hasn't wrestled in a while due to his commitments in Hollywood, business, and much more. With this in mind, it's no wonder that some of his latest opponents have taken various paths since their matches with The Great One.

Dwayne Johnson left being a full-time WWE star in 2004. Although he remained involved in some of the company's activities, it wasn't until 2011 that he was inserted into another storyline, but he remained a part-timer. However, this may change this year after seemingly challenging Roman Reigns in previous episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

For this list, we will look at the current status of The Rock's last five opponents in WWE.

#5. The Rock had a quick match against Erick Rowan

At WrestleMania 32, Dwayne Johnson made an appearance with a grand entrance consisting of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and used a flamethrower to light up his name. He cut a promo to announce that the event had set an attendance record of 101,763 but was later interrupted by The Wyatt Family.

After exchanging words, an impromptu match was set between Erick Rowan and Dwayne, the latter revealing that he wore his ring gear underneath his clothes. The match ended in just six seconds. The Wyatt Family surrounded The Rock after the quick finish, but the latter's former rival, John Cena, helped him fend off the group.

As of this writing, Erick Rowan is no longer part of the WWE roster. He was one of the unfortunate stars released on April 15, 2020, due to the budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he has remained active on the independent circuit.

#4. The Rock and John Cena reportedly had real-life heat in their 2012 and 2013 feuds

Dwayne and John Cena have had a rocky relationship over the years. Although they are friends now, they don't always see eye-to-eye and even had real-life disagreements.

However, this also fueled their feud, which led to two WrestleMania main events. The Rock and John Cena were the stars of WrestleMania 28 and 29. Their first face-off saw Rocky win, while Cena won their second match in 2013.

John Cena now has a schedule similar to Dwayne's. The Cenation Leader hasn't been a full-time superstar since 2017 and has also made a name for himself in Hollywood, but he still made sure to make a stop in WWE every year. He even had a brief full-time run in the company on SmackDown in September 2023.

#3. The Rock and CM Punk exchanged extreme words in their feud

Another star that Dwayne Johnson faced in his last partial full-time run in WWE was CM Punk. Both men faced in 2013, with their first match at the Royal Rumble, where The Rock defeated Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Their rematch occurred at the Elimination Chamber event that same year, where the champion retained. Although the Second City Saint was unsuccessful in defeating The Brahma Bull, he delivered some of his greatest promos during the feud.

After CM Punk's exit from WWE, he retired from the sport and joined UFC. After Punk left the MMA company, he eventually debuted in AEW. He made his monumental return to the Stamford-based promotion in November 2023, but is currently out of action due to an injury.

#2. and #1. The Rock had an unexpected partner when he faced Awesome Truth

Before Rocky and John Cena clashed at WrestleMania twice, they shocked fans by teaming up at the 2011 Survivor Series. At the PPV, they faced The Miz and R-Truth. The Hollywood stars may have defeated Awesome Truth, but The Brahma Bull ended the night by delivering a Rock Bottom to Cena.

Awesome Truth is still in WWE and recently reunited in a way. While The Miz has acknowledged reuniting with Truth, the latter is still seemingly under the impression that he is part of The Judgment Day.

