Top 5 unexpected Triple H returns in the last decade

What does WrestleMania 36 have in store for the Cerebral Assassin?

Over the years, Triple H has been one of the few Superstars who has consistently attracted the audience towards his in-ring storylines as well as his corporate affairs. Every time he goes away from the spotlight, he is dearly missed by the wrestling fans across the planet. Hence, each of his returns stirs the emotions of the WWE Universe.

In the honour of one of the greatest students of the wrestling business, let’s relive the top 5 unexpected returns from Triple H to the squared circle from this millennium.

#5 Return to Royal Rumble 2016 as the final participant

The Game won the game at Royal Rumble 2016.

By the end of 2015, Roman Reigns had become the new face of WWE. He was booked in a feud against The Authority. The dirty politics played by the McMahons resulted in his outrage at the closing moments of last PPV of 2015, TLC. He unleashed thunderous chair shots on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus and the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Triple H.

The Game was brutally assaulted by the Big Dog, and he wasn’t heard from in the weeks to follow. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns won the WWE World Championship. He was then forced to become the first entrant in the Royal Rumble match, where he had to defend the championship against 29 other Superstars. The Big Dog managed to withstand every other Superstar until the buzzer hit for the final entrant of the match. The 30th superstar was none other than The Game himself.

The King of Kings not only made a triumphed return but also won the WWE Championship to set the tone for the main event at WrestleMania 32. This proved why the Cerebral Assassin is one of the biggest Heels in WWE.

