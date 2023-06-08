The Usos must ask 32-year-old SmackDown star for help against The Bloodline

The Usos must try to get a 32-year-old WWE SmackDown star to join them in their rivalry against The Bloodline.

Jimmy and Jey Uso lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Roman Reigns still has not let them forget about it and vowed to bring the titles back to The Bloodline at Night of Champions.

The Usos originally attempted to help The Bloodline at the premium live event, but Jimmy Uso wound up turning his back on Roman Reigns. Jimmy unloaded several superkicks on The Tribal Chief and Zayn connected with the Helluva Kick on Sikoa for the pinfall victory. On this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa hit Jimmy Uso with the Samoan Spike as the tension in The Bloodline has reached a boiling point.

If Jimmy and Jey are indeed on the same page in getting revenge on The Bloodline, they should try and steal Zelina Vega from the Latino World Order. Vega has already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but has more than enough time to assist The Usos.

As of now, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa still have Paul Heyman in their corner on SmackDown. Zelina Vega would be a great option for The Usos as a manager and may even be able to get inside the head of The Wiseman.

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega challenges Paul Heyman

Zelina Vega challenged Paul Heyman at the end of last year and claimed that she was already at a higher level than him.

Vega competed in the biggest match of her career at WWE Backlash in May. The premium live event took place in Puerto Rico, and Zelina got a tremendous reaction from the crowd. She battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but The Eradicator proved to be too much.

Zelina defeated Lacey Evans on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank match on July 1st. Speaking on WWE's The Bump in December 2022, Zelina Vega poked fun at Paul Heyman and claimed that she could see herself facing him.

"Yeah, I mean, I can see me going up against Paul Heyman. Paul already knows that I'm not only on his level but higher. I'm pretty sure when it comes to The Bloodline, like I said, give it time because I have my eyes on Paul. Hey Paul," said Vega.

Zelina Vega has established herself as a viable superstar and as a manager in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the SmackDown star can get back into the title picture and win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

