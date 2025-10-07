The Vision’s new leader: 3 WWE Superstars who Paul Heyman could replace Seth Rollins with

For the first time since its inception earlier this year, cracks are starting to form in The Vision. Seth Rollins' obsession with finally defeating Cody Rhodes has seemingly strained his relationship with Paul Heyman. What once was a cohesive unit with a shared vision for the future now appears to be a fractured group with different goals.

Last week on SmackDown, The Brons defeated Randy Orton and The American Nightmare in a tag team match, thanks to assistance from Rollins. The Revolutionary tried to attack Rhodes following the bout, despite Heyman's efforts to convince him otherwise. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion was prepared for the attack and laid out Seth with a Cross Rhodes.

In a fan video shared on social media, The Oracle was seen walking away from Seth Rollins, who was feeling the effects of his confrontation with Rhodes. It appears that The Architect's days as the leader of The Vision may be numbered, and Heyman may take the first chance he gets to replace him.

That said, here are three potential candidates Paul Heyman could choose to replace Seth Rollins with as the leader of The Vision:

#3. LA Knight could be a great pick

Despite suffering several setbacks, LA Knight is adamant in his quest to become the World Heavyweight Champion. The Megastar was the last person to pin Seth Rollins, and he has vowed to be the next one as well. That said, if The Architect is no longer fit to lead, Paul Heyman may see Knight as a worthy contender to replace him.

The former United States Champion possesses all the tools necessary to be a main event star, but for various reasons, has not been able to thus far. A potential alliance with The Oracle and the faction that has been a thorn in his side for quite a while now may finally allow The Megastar to cement his place at the top.

#2. Cody Rhodes could lead The Vision

Seth Rollins has been acting differently as of late, and the sole reason behind that is the fact that despite achieving so much success in WWE, he has yet to defeat Cody Rhodes. Their upcoming bout at Crown Jewel has personal stakes for Rollins.

Given how desperate Rollins has become, The Oracle may decide to offer his rival, The American Nightmare, an opportunity to lead The Vision. Speculation about Cody turning heel has been going around for a while now, and the forthcoming PLE could be the perfect stage to execute this shocking angle.

#1. Paul Heyman could hand the reins of The Vision to Brock Lesnar

On the SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar reunited with his former advocate backstage, noting that they should talk. Heyman then introduced The Beast Incarnate before his match against John Cena at the event in Indianapolis.

Seth Rollins seemingly had no idea about The Oracle's dynamic with Lesnar, as pointed out by Cody Rhodes last week. It appears that Heyman is already plotting behind Rollins' back and could soon drop a bombshell by betraying The Visionary and announcing Brock Lesnar as the new leader of the faction.

