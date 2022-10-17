The Wyatt Family to reform, major championship challenge - 5 ways Erick Rowan could return to WWE

Erick Rowan could potentially return to WWE, and fans have been extremely intrigued by a possible return. Eric Bischoff has even publicly expressed his support for the idea.

While it remains to be seen if the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion does make a return to the promotion, he certainly won't be the first wrestler brought back into the fold in recent months. The likes of Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, and others made their returns.

Plus, Erick's old stablemates Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt made their comebacks recently. With many of his co-workers returning to WWE, could Erick Redbeard be next? If Rowan does show back up on WWE programming, what might the big man do?

Below are five ways Erick Rowan could return to WWE.

#5. He could join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is dominating Monday Night RAW and is arguably the most destructive faction. The group consists of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Despite already being formidable, they are seemingly always looking to expand. The faction recently attempted to add AJ Styles to their ranks, but the plan backfired with The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) returning instead.

If Erick Rowan does return, he could potentially unite with The Judgment Day. Rowan spent most of his career surrounded by others, be it Luke Harper, The Wyatt Family as a whole, Daniel Bryan, or even a caged pet. The group would become even stronger with his added muscle. Plus, he'd fit in nicely with a brooding collection of stars.

#4. Erick Rowan could form a tag team with Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

Erick Rowan's time on the main roster is likely best remembered for his association with The Wyatt Family. Erik was a key member of the stable alongside Luke Harper, Braun Strowman, and the leader Bray Wyatt.

He and Luke Harper held tag team gold together and wrestled under The Wyatt Family moniker, under their individual names, and as The Bludgeon Brothers. The talented Harper unfortunately passed away, but Rowan could potentially team up with another member of The Wyatt Family.

Braun Strowman returned to WWE in September. He's rampaged through the locker room ever since, with The Alpha Academy taking the brunt of his punishment. While he's seemingly about to fight Omos in the near future, Strowman could form a tag team with Redbeard. The duo has familiarity with each other and they'd be an instant threat to the entire tag division, including The Usos.

#3. He could challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield was an epic feud. While it has been nearly a decade since the teams clashed, fans still remember their incredible six-man tag team bouts almost nine years later.

Erick Rowan and Roman Reigns had issues beyond the rivalry between their stables. The two waged a war in 2019, when they battled at Clash of Champions and in a Lumberjack match on SmackDown. There is no love lost between the two imposing men.

If Rowan returns to WWE, he may want to once again target The Tribal Chief. If Erick does attempt to fight Reigns this time around, he'll be fighting the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A title opportunity would only further encourage Big Red to chase after The Head Of The Table. Could he capture his first world title? Stranger things have happened.

#2. Rowan could reunite with Bray Wyatt

WWE @WWE Human versions of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House characters appear in the crowd at #ExtremeRules Human versions of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House characters appear in the crowd at #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/lO1mevr6A6

After weeks of cryptic hints capturing the imagination of wrestling fans, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. He was released by the company last year due to budget cuts.

The Eater of Worlds' return was electric, with fans greeting the talented star with a thunderous ovation. Immediately after his comeback, fans began to wonder what Wyatt would do next. Many believe he might even lead a stable, potentially called 'The Wyatt 6'.

If the former Universal Champion does create a new stable, including a familiar face, it may be a logical approach. Erick Rowan's history with Wyatt dates all the way back to NXT and the early formations of The Wyatt Family. Erick returning to join Bray for the next phase of his career could be incredibly exciting, but also very fitting.

#1. He could target Bray Wyatt

While Rowan could serve as a stablemate and even friend to Bray Wyatt, there's a chance that he'll instead be an aggressor looking to hurt his former leader. If that's the case, he'll likely not come alone.

Most theories believe that Wyatt will be starting a new stable, but what if the storyline isn't that Bray leads a group, but instead a group targets him? The former WWE Champion has always led others, often times manipulating them into doing his bidding. Now that he's seemingly on his own, it'd be appropriate for him to become the target instead.

If Erick Rowan returns to WWE, he may target his old cult leader. Rowan may believe that Wyatt abused and manipulated him along with the other members of the group, but now he'll have his revenge. The story could certainly be interesting if done well.

How should Erick Rowan re-appear on WWE television if he returns to the company? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes