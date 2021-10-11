5 times WWE Superstars cried after their match

WWE Superstars give their hearts to deliver the best matches they can.

Sometimes, they end up unable to control their emotions due to the storylines and matches they're involved in. They are either moved by the action in the ring, the outcome of the match, or their opponents.

Many WWE Superstars have broken down after competing in some big matches. Let's take a look at five times WWE Superstars cried after their matches.

#5. WWE Superstar Ricochet was in tears after his first match against Rey Mysterio

Ricochet is one of the best high-flyers in WWE today. He has been praised by many WWE legends for his work in the ring over the past few years.

Like many current superstars, Ricochet was inspired by Rey Mysterio, who has carved a niche for himself in the pro-wrestling industry.

Ricochet and Mysterio have teamed up a few times in WWE. However, it was the first match Ricochet had against the WWE legend that moved him to tears. During his appearance on the With Authority podcast, Ricochet spoke about going backstage and thanking Mysterio after the match.

“I go to the back finally, I try to find his little locker room. I go in there and I’m trying to just say ‘thank you so much for this match. It means a lot to me. You’ve obviously been a huge inspiration, you’ve been someone I looked up to for so long. So, just thank you.’ I was trying to talk to him and tell him all this stuff. He was sitting there, everyone’s around, and I’m just crying. I can’t even speak," said Ricochet. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The One and Only felt overwhelmed at the time. But now he's seen as someone who can fill Mysterio’s shoes once the latter's career comes to an end. Ricochet has also become an integral part of the mid-card division in the company.

