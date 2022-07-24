This week in WWE history (July 18-24) - Legend's final bout, controversial gimmick match, John Cena returns, and more

WWE is going through a major corporate shake-up, but this isn't the first time the company has undergone a change in management. The promotion has existed for over six decades, dating back to when the Capitol Wrestling Corporation launched in the 1950s.

With an entertainment company existing for such a long period of time, there are nearly an infinite number of significant moments and key events that have taken place. Even today, with RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, NXT UK, and NXT Level Up, there is a constant barrage of new programming. History is being made on a weekly basis in the Stamford-based promotion.

This past week in history saw a major return, a legendary star's final bout in the promotion, and a controversial gimmick match that has always had the wrestling community talking. Unbelievably, these are just a sampling of the many moments in the company's history that stand the test of time.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history:

#5. John Cena returned - WWE Money in the Bank 2021 July 18th, 2021

For over a year, the pandemic caused World Wrestling Entertainment to change its television presentation drastically. Fans were unable to attend the shows to contain the spread of COVID-19. Money in the Bank 2021 was the first live show to be held in front of a capacity audience since the pandemic began.

The much-awaited show was headlined by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns taking on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The two stars had a standout bout that lasted for over half an hour before Roman Reigns ultimately defeated The Rated R Superstar with a Spear, thanks to a distraction from Seth Rollins. Furious at the interference, Edge brawled with Rollins out of the arena. Seemingly, the event was about to end with Reigns celebrating. However, there was a big surprise awaiting him.

Suddenly, John Cena's music played, and he came out to a thunderous ovation from the electric crowd. The Cenation Leader's appearance at Money in the Bank was his first since April 2020. He gave Reigns the "You Can't See Me" gesture as the show came to a close. The two would later compete at the SummerSlam premium live event in August 2021.

#4. Finn Balor was drafted to the main roster - SmackDown on July 19th, 2016

Finn Balor in 2016

In 2016, World Wrestling Entertainment had its second ever brand split. WWE RAW and SmackDown were split into two separate rosters featuring unique management, superstars, championships, and on-screen personnel.

The draft took place on the July 19th edition of SmackDown Live. RAW representatives Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon selected many top stars early on, along with SmackDown's authority figures Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. These stars included the likes of Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles.

Foley and Stephanie drafted the fifth star. The Hall of Famer insisted the RAW brand had an eye towards the future, and thus they drew NXT's Finn Balor to the red brand. Balor had been an NXT Champion and an international sensation prior to his move. He later became the inaugural Universal Champion during his stint with the brand.

#3. The Big Show had his final match with WWE - RAW July 20th, 2020

Big Show and Randy Orton

On July 20th, 2020, a legendary giant had his final match in WWE. The Big Show, now known as Paul Wight, had been a regular in World Wrestling Entertainment for the majority of the past two decades prior to his exit. He won several world championships and headlined many events during his tenure with the promotion.

In July 2020, he battled Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match on Monday Night RAW. Orton was in that despicable heel phase of his career after the Royal event Rumble when he assaulted Edge on RAW. He would either abuse or assault other legends in the months following, including the giant legend himself.

The two had a hard-fought match, but ultimately, Orton was victorious after hitting the RKO. Following the contest, he hit a vicious punt on The Big Show. The legendary big man only appeared a handful of times after the bout and never competed in the company again. Today he works for All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Team WWF battled The Alliance - InVasion July 22nd, 2001

Paul Heyman and The Alliance

In the spring of 2001, Vince McMahon shocked the world by revealing that he would purchase World Championship Wrestling. As part of the storyline, Vince's son Shane McMahon shockingly acquired the rival promotion before the former WWE Chairman, and the angle led to the infamous invasion storyline.

Stars of World Wrestling Entertainment were regularly being attacked by Shane's WCW wrestlers. Soon after, ECW joined in, and the combined invaders became known as The Alliance. The bad blood between the then WWF and The Alliance led to a major 10-man tag team match at WWF InVasion.

The Alliance was represented by Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, Rhyno, and The Dudley Boyz. Team WWF featured Chris Jericho, Kane, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake shockingly betrayed his team near the end of the bout by hitting a Stone Cold Stunner on Kurt Angle. His assault on Angle allowed for The Alliance to win. It was then revealed that he had aligned himself with Paul Heyman, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, and The Alliance.

#1. Randy Orton entered a Punjabi Prison match - Battleground July 23rd, 2017

The Punjabi Prison match is one of the most controversial gimmick matches in wrestling history. There have only been three examples of the bout taking place, and despite a small number of fans enjoying the contest, most seem to detest it.

At WWE Battleground 2017, Randy Orton battled Jinder Mahal inside the special cage for the WWE Championship. The structure features two steel-enforced bamboo cages. In order for either Orton or Mahal to win, they needed to escape both structures. The two fought hard in the bout, but fans couldn't see much of the match to have been able to appreciate the action.

While it seemed as if Randy Orton was going to win the bout and the WWE Championship, former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali came out from the back to change the dynamic of the contest.

This was the big man's first appearance in several years. He choked out Orton with his giant hands, not allowing The Viper to escape the Punjabi Prison. Mahal was then able to escape the structure and retain his belt.

A major draft pick, a legend's final match with the company, and a controversial gimmick match make this an interesting week in WWE history, to say the least. Regardless, fans have a lot of pro wrestling history to look back on and enjoy. Be it the good, the bad, or the ugly.

