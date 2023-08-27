This week in WWE history: Top star surprisingly fired, unexpected interference causes massive loss (August 21-August 27)

It has been a tough week for WWE fans. While there's typically excitement over the various storylines and events the company holds each week, much of that joy is temporarily absent due to two tragic losses.

Hall of Famer Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt passed away this past week. The two were dealing with different health issues before their passing. The Stamford-based promotion honored both men on the latest episode of SmackDown.

While the tribute was beautiful, it was also hard to watch. Fans of the two stars are heartbroken, but those who knew them personally must be going through an even more challenging time. Meanwhile, some may wish to reminisce about wrestling history to remember their favorite moments.

This article will look at a handful of significant matches and moments that transpired this past week in World Wrestling Entertainment history. This includes a star being fired on air, a dream match, and more. What went down? Let's find out.

#5 Shawn Michaels battled Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam on August 21, 2005

WWE SummerSlam 2005 aired on August 21 in front of about 18,000 fans at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. In total, eight main card matches took place on the show.

The main event of the evening saw a dream match become reality. WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels locked horns at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The bout lasted for over 20 minutes before The Hulkster defeated The Heartbreak Kid.

After the bout, Michaels' over-the-top selling became a major talking point in the wrestling world. Some believe he did it to make fun of Hogan due to a possible dispute over the match's outcome. Years after the event, fans often post clips and GIFs from the contest to share a laugh online.

#4 Finn Balor won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 21, 2016

Finn Balor behind the scenes

SummerSlam was held on August 21, 2016, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and streamed on the WWE Network. Around 15,000 fans packed the arena for an exciting night of action.

The Biggest Party of the Summer showcased 12 matches in total, although just nine were on the main card. One of the most notable bouts featured Seth Rollins and Finn Balor clashing to crown the inaugural Universal Champion.

In the end, Balor became the first-ever Universal Champion by defeating The Visionary, but things did not turn out how many would have hoped. The Prince was injured in the bout and had to vacate the title the very next night. The real-life injury was used as part of a storyline between the two this year, making this bout relevant even after seven years.

#3 Chris Jericho lost a "You're Fired" Match on RAW on August 22, 2005

WWE Monday Night RAW took place on August 22, 2005. The program was held at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, just one night after SummerSlam. The show was treated as a big deal, as it featured a major title match.

John Cena defended the coveted WWE Championship against Chris Jericho in a SummerSlam rematch. This time, however, the bout was a "You're Fired" Match. This was due to Eric Bischoff despising The Cenation Leader.

However, things didn't go as the heels would have hoped, as John Cena ultimately defeated Jericho. From there, Bischoff angrily fired Jericho, sidelining the latter for a significant time. Kurt Angle then shockingly attacked Cena, setting up the next feud.

#2 Bayley and Sasha Banks had a classic at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 22, 2015

Sasha Banks

WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn streamed on Saturday, August 22, 2015. The show was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in front of around 15,000 fans. It was the first TakeOver event to be held outside the Full Sail University.

Six bouts were booked for the show, but one stood out in particular and made WWE history. Sasha Banks and Bayley clashed for the NXT Women's Championship in what is now considered by many as an all-time classic.

Bayley eventually won the title by pinning The Boss in around 18 minutes. Sasha was set for the main roster, while the former Hugger was the new face of NXT's women's division. This incredible contest helped influence the next generation of stars, with the likes of Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez all pointing to it as inspiration.

#1 Jon Stewart cost John Cena the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on August 23, 2015

WWE SummerSlam 2015 took place on August 23. The event was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The big event had previously been held at the Staples Center for several years.

While the card featured numerous bouts, one of the most noteworthy saw Seth Rollins and John Cena clash in a Winner Takes All Match. Seth was the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and John Cena was the reigning United States Champion.

The two traded blows for nearly 20 minutes, but ultimately, The Visionary emerged victorious. This came thanks to shocking interference by comedian and television host Jon Stewart, who used a chair on Cena. It was later explained that he did it because Stewart didn't want Cena to beat Ric Flair's impressive record of being a 16-time world champion.