Top 10 funniest WWE Royal Rumble moments 

The Royal Rumble is a night with heightened expectations from fans and Superstars in WWE, with the winner getting a golden ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. With fans always debating about who will win and who will make a surprise return, it's easy to overlook how this is a true ensemble performance that includes something generations of fans are always enjoying -- comedy.

The Royal Rumble may have an annual wave of anxiety but why not throw in a few brief lite-hearted deviations in the 30-person match to blow off some steam and bring you down from the slamming drama? When the bell rings and the big winner is announced who points at the WrestleMania sign, we still leave the night scrolling through social media, seeing who made their mark in the match without actually winning it. You can win the masses over with an out-of-the-blue return, a backstabbing betrayal, but the smart money to make an impression in this circumstance might be to go for the joke.

This list features WWE Hall of Famers, stinky socks, people forgetting what match they are in, some unforgettable dialogue, two reptiles, and a very not-so-romantic exchange. You also might raise some eyebrows like The Rock at some unexpected and underrated moments from Royal Rumble that get pulled from the back of your mind.

If you think there is a fumble in Royal Rumble history that we omitted, hit us up on social media with your picks.

Here are the funniest moments from WWE Royal Rumble.

#10 Jerry Lawler meets Damien (WWE Royal Rumble 1996)

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts introduced a slithering scare with a huge boa constrictor to the 1996 edition of Royal Rumble. Roberts threw the large reptile out of a bag, and everyone bolted under the bottom rope, but an unknowing snake-of-a-person, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had no idea with his back turned to the madness. Roberts quickly got the snake on top of the villainous King who hysterically rolled on the canvas as the boa rived on top of him.

Though Roberts' second tenure in WWE had more lasting memories including his 'King of the Ring' final with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, this proved that in the twilight of his in-ring career, he was able to play a refreshing role that put smiles on people's faces. This was certainly the least scary use of Roberts' snakes which he had previously used to ruin Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth's wedding.

As for Lawler, it is certainly funnier than The King yelling about “Puppies!” in reference to the ‘divas’ of the Attitude Era while he was on commentary or when he had to kiss Bret Hart's feet.