Top 10 WWE Pay-Per-Views of the decade (cont. Part-2)

John Cena and The Rock headlined the highest-grossing Wrestling PPV ever

Hello and welcome back to part 2 of the 10 greatest WWE PPVs of the last decade. If you haven't seen the previous 5 entries, you can check it out by clicking on this link.

Nevertheless, here is a quick recap. We started the list with the first WrestleMania of the decade, WrestleMania XXVI. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels headliner edged out a few other PPVs to earn the #10 spot. The 2018 Royal Rumble followed it thanks to it's amazing Rumble matches and Ronda Rousey's debut. Extreme Rules 2012 became the first PPV outside WWE's big 4 to make the list at #8. SummerSlam 2013, which arguably is the greatest SummerSlam of all time followed and finally, WrestleMania 28 wrapped up the first half of this list.

So, without further ado, let's dive right into the 5 best PPVs of this decade.

5. Royal Rumble 2017

Randy Orton became the 5th person to win 2 Royal Rumble matches

WWE had a hard time booking the Royal Rumble events between 2013 and 2015. In all these three years, the Rumble matches were heavily criticized. The 2014 and 2015 winners were booed heavily despite being babyfaces. They kind of got back on track with the 2016 Rumble but nailed it in 2017. In perhaps the greatest Royal Rumble PPV of all time, WWE gave us some iconic moments and legendary showdowns.

On the undercard, Charlotte defeated Bayley to retain her Raw Women's Title and Neville defeated Rich Swann to win the Cruiserweight Championship in a couple of great matches. Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns to retain his Universal Title in a brutal streetfight with Chris Jericho hung above the ring in a shark cage.

Finally, John Cena defeated AJ Styles to win his 16th World title. The two men brought the best out of each other and delivered one of the best WWE matches ever. The match was so good, even the biggest Cena haters in the crowd were on their feet to celebrate with Cena as he equaled Flair's record.

Lastly, the Royal Rumble match. The match was built on three superstars: Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and The Undertaker. The early part of the Rumble was built around Braun Strowman as he was made to look like a proper monster. Baron Corbin finally eliminated him and the Rumble started to get crowded. The Wyatt Family had a great interaction until finally Brock Lesnar arrived at #26.

Lesnar tore the ring apart and eliminated a bunch of men. With everyone down and only Lesnar standing, Goldberg entered the ring at #28. Instantly, Goldberg hit Lesnar with a spear and eliminated him. Finally, Undertaker entered at #29 and eliminated Goldberg as the crowd absolutely went mental.

In the end, Roman Reigns shocked the crowd entering at #30 and eliminating The Undertaker. What seemed like a bad booking decision turned out to be a stroke of genius as it made everyone in the match, except Reigns, crowd favorites. In the end, Randy Orton eliminated the 'Big Dog' to win his second Rumble match.

