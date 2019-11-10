Top 20 Superstars with most wins on RAW this year

Vatsal Rathod

The Superstars of Monday Night RAW

2019 has been an intriguing year for WWE and all of pro-wrestling in general. It's been no secret for a very long time that sports entertainment is scripted, and that gives rise to the question: Do wins and losses matter?

No matter how much one might argue, the momentum of a Superstar plays a huge role in his/her success. If one can't back up their words inside the squared circle, it's tough to take that Superstar seriously and get behind them.

In this article, let's take a look at the top 20 Superstars with the most wins on RAW this year so far.

Note: The records presented are up to November 4th and in the form of: Wins-Losses-Draws. (Draws are being defined as any match that ends without a clear winner and loser.)

#20 Natalya (8-12-3)

Natalya in action!

The Queen of Harts, Natalya is one of the veterans of the women's division of the company. Being one of the most technically gifted Superstars in the division, it is not very surprising to see her in this Top 20 list.

In recent weeks, she has started teaming-up with the Queen, Charlotte, and the two have picked some impressive wins, including one against the Women's Tag Team Champions, Kabuki Warriors.

#19 Alexa Bliss (8-8-1)

The Goddess, Alexa Bliss has been out of action quite a few times this year, leading to her making less in-ring appearances. Nevertheless, her reign as the Women's Tag Champion alongside Nikki Cross resulted in them picking up quite a few wins on RAW.

The 2019 draft saw her being drafted to SmackDown as a special trade move. Currently, she is on yet another hiatus and we hope to see her back in the ring soon.

#18 Lacey Evans (8-4-1)

Moment of the century 💯 Congrats 2 Lacey Evans, Natalya & the ENTIRE women's divison #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/7yOyglBQye — UceManDesigns (@UceManDesigns) October 31, 2019

The Sassy Southern Belle Lacey Evans made her main roster debut on RAW this year. In a short span, she has had quite a few rivalries against top talents like Becky Lynch and Natalya.

As part of the recently concluded Crown Jewel PPV, she became one of the two women to be a part of the first-ever Women's match in Saudi Arabia along with her recent rival Natalya. With the company trusting her for such a huge occasion, she looks set to be a major part of the division in the near future.

