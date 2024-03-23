Top-5 greatest WrestleMania moments in Bray Wyatt's career; showdown with The Undertaker, John Cena, and more

WWE recently announced the upcoming release of a new documentary that will feature the late Bray Wyatt. Triple H revealed on social media that the special entitled "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal," will be released on Peacock on April 1st.

After a failed main roster run, WWE sent Bray back to the creative drawing board, where he repackaged himself into what became one of the most polarizing characters in wrestling history. Wyatt gave the WWE Universe some epic 'Mania moments during his decorated career.

Here is our list of Bray Wyatt's greatest WrestleMania moments:

#5. WrestleMania 33: Bray Wyatt enters WrestleMania with the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt before his title match at WrestleMania 33 [Image Source: WWE.com]

In 2016, WWE Creative finally elevated Bray Wyatt to the main event scene. The former champion carried Team Smackdown to a huge win over Team RAW at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. A couple of months later, The Eater of Worlds captured the WWE Championship at The Elimination Chamber PLE.

Heading into WrestleMania 33, the relationship between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton fell apart. A bitter rivalry ensued, which led to a showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals in Orlando. Despite losing the match, Bray still did what so many wrestlers only dream of - walking into WrestleMania with Championship gold around their waist.

#4. WrestleMania 30 vs. John Cena: He had the whole world in his hands

Bray Wyatt flanked by Harper and Rowan at WrestleMania 30 [Image Source: WWE.com]

Some fans love him, some love to hate him, but most pro wrestling fans respect him. The person we are referring to is WWE legend John Cena. The 16-time Champion has feuded with a whos-who list of iconic Superstars throughout his career, including Bray Wyatt.

Fresh off of a historical storyline with The Shield in early 2014, The Wyatt Family set their site on The Doctor of Thuganomics. The rivalry between Cena and The New Face of Fear began when The Wyatt Family interfered in Cena's title match at The Royal Rumble. This legendary feud culminated at WrestleMania 30 and despite falling short, Bray still shared the biggest stage in wrestling with one of the biggest names of all time.

#3. WrestleMania 34: The Deleters of Worlds are born

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt formed The Deleter of Worlds at WrestleMania 34 [Image Source: WWE.com]

Bray Wyatt had an interesting, rollercoaster type of relationship with Matt Hardy. At the height of their feud in 2018, Matt invited Bray to the Hardy Compound for one of the most entertaining cinematic segments in WWE history. Dubbed "The Ultimate Deletion," the spectacle ended with Wyatt diving into the "Lake of Reincarnation."

As WrestleMania 34 approached, the bitter war between Hardy and Wyatt seemed to fizzle down to nothing. But as we would soon find out, the once-enemies forged an unlikely partnership. Bray made a surprise appearance during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, coming to the aid of Matt Hardy. Wyatt's assistance ultimately helped Matt win the Battle Royale, thus igniting their new alliance.

#2. The Undertaker shares the stage with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31

Bray gives The Undertaker a kiss from Sister Abigail [Image Source: WWE.com]

After going to war with Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt went into 2015 with a ton of momentum. Bray entered the Royal Rumble match as the fifth participant and lasted over 45 minutes before being eliminated. Following the Rumble, Bray turned his sights towards The Phenom.

During the Fastlane PLE, there was a segment where several ominous figures lined the entrance ramp as a coffin was escorted to the ring. Most fans assumed it was The Undertaker. However, it was revealed to be Bray Wyatt, ushering in the era of "The New Face of Fear."

Bray later challenged Taker to a showdown at WrestleMania, which The Deadman accepted. Even though Bray lost the match, he still did what most wrestlers only dream of; a match with The Phenom at The Granddaddy of Them All.

#1. WrestleMania 36: Bray Wyatt takes John Cena to hell and back in The Firefly Funhouse Match

John Cena in the Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36 [Image Source: WWE.com]

The year 2019 may have been Bray Wyatt's greatest in terms of his character development. This was the year that the WWE Universe was introduced to The Fiend. Following Finn Balor's match against Samoa Joe during a July episode of RAW, the lights went out and The Fiend emerged, planting Balor with a kiss from Sister Abigail.

With the fear of COVID-19 on everyone's mind, wrestling fans needed an escape. WWE offered that by way of WrestleMania 36. Despite the event being held without a live audience, the company still delivered a quality show, highlighted by The Firefly Fun House Match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena. During this match, Bray took Cena on a wild ride down memory lane, which included nostalgic snapshots of the old blue steel cage and the nWo.