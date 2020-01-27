Top 5 moments from 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match

Brock Lesnar

The 2020 Royal Rumble has come and ended in a dramatic and exciting fashion. The match was much different from any other Rumble match we have seen ever. We saw The Beast Brock Lesnar dominate the first half of the match, old foes attempt to eliminate Lesnar, new faces excitingly go face to face with the champion, a new star eliminate him, and then we still had ten more entries into the match.

Drew McIntyre would prevail as the winner of the match however it may have been overshadowed by the return of a beloved former champion.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 5 moments from the Royal Rumble event. Let me know your thoughts below!

#5 Seth Rollins faction takes over the Rumble

Seth Rollins' faction of AOP, Buddy Murphy and Rollins

The Royal Rumble event had seen so many ups and downs by the time the number thirty entrant was set to come to the ring. The countdown hit zero and the buzzer sounded and out came Seth Rollins with his entire entourage in tow. AOP and Buddy Murphy flanked the Monday Night Messiah as he walked to the ring, the reigning winner of the event, and they would make an impact on the match.

The three members not in the match would get involved in eliminations as they helped cause the elimination of Aleister Black, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. After the eliminations, the six men outside the ring would begin to brawl to the backstage area. This would leave the former Universal Champion in the middle of the ring surrounded by Randy Orton, Edge, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Rollins would be eliminated by the soon to be winner but not before an impact could be made on the match.

