Top 5 performers from NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 gave an opportunity to several talents from the black and gold brand to stand out on the evening. With five titles up for grabs, including the return of an iconic championship, it was an interesting card with a few superstars making their TakeOver debuts.

The card was not the most enticing heading into the event with the brand in a transition period after moving to Tuesday nights. Since their move from Wednesday, WWE NXT has delivered consistent quality with their main events, usually good to great. This set up NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 to exceed lower than usual expectations.

It's GOOD to be home. 🏠



Make sure the welcome mat is out for our host of the evening, Todd Pettengill! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/eXbx2V6gRi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021

With a five-match lineup, the superstars looked to deliver in a big way and show their worth on this huge stage. In this article, let's take a look at the top five performers from NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021.

#5 Bronson Reed & MSK (NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021)

The Winner Takes All Six Man Tag Team Match brought plenty of excitement to kick off NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021. Legado Del Fantasma has made their presence known at these events over the past year, with Santos Escobar's dominant run as Cruiserweight Champion serving as a highlight for NXT pay-per-views. This time, he was joined by Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza..

But this was Bronson Reed and MSK's night to shine. The babyface trio came out in matching attire and seemed to really enjoy the chance to team up with one another. Bronson Reed has been a revelation over the past few months after overcoming Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship.

Bronson shines on the main stage and uses his surprising athleticism to really grip the viewers. Reed also used his size in a massive way, wiping out Santos Escobar towards the end of this NXT TakeOver: In Your House opening bout. He also showed tremendous chemistry with his teammates throughout this contest.

MSK brought their usual stunning offensive displays. Their teamwork is always seamless and truly shows that they are a well oiled machine. Not only did they show off great double team moves, but also worked well with Reed on the triple-team offense, including the finish with their double team blockbuster into the Tsunami. This trio were so much fun here at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Edited by Greg Bush