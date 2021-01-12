Top 5 WWE and AEW Wrestlers of the decade (2011-2020)

The decade of 2011-2020 was a great time for professional wrestling. Even the pandemic that began last year couldn't interfere with the popularity of the sport. During this time, many WWE icons led the way, and many new main event stars also stepped into the spotlight. Even on a broader scale, WWE found a lot of success while a new rival promotion entered the fray.

Competitors like Kenny Omega and Kofi Kingston rose to new heights. On the other hand, WWE legends like Batista and The Undertaker retired from the sport. Popular WWE faces like John Cena and Triple H started the decade atop the industry, but they gradually faded into the background. Meanwhile, stars like AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar were consistently featured throughout this period.

Many talented performers wrestled throughout this period, but only a few of them could be viewed as the top wrestlers of the decade.

Several competitors had an astounding decade, but they couldn't quite make it onto this list.

Honorable Mentions: Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Samoa Joe

With that being said, here's a look at the top five stars who earned a place in this prestigious group. (Note: this list focused wrestlers who have competed in WWE and AEW.)

#5. Cody Rhodes (WWE and AEW)

Cody Rhodes in AEW

Cody Rhodes has become one of the most recognizable names in the industry. He has successfully competed all over the world. Of course, by the end of the decade, he revolutionized professional wrestling as one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling. Clearly, "the son of the son of a plumber" had a transformative decade.

Advertisement

His decade started in WWE, where he had great reign as a tag team champion alongside his brother, Goldust. But Rhodes ultimately left WWE, and he became a world champion in Ring of Honor. He also became one of the top stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

.@CodyRhodes opens the show with words that are significant to current times and to Blood & Guts! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/nSSTnvPD3G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2020

By the end of the decade, Rhodes was making history with AEW. From the start, Rhodes has been one of the company's icons. He has had amazing matches with Dustin Rhodes, MJF and other remarkable competitors. "The American Nightmare" is renowned for his in-ring abilities and his remarkable promo skills. There's no doubt that Rhodes deserves a place on this list.