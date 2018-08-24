Top 5 WWE Rumors of the Week (20-26, August 2018)

Nikhil Bhaskar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.13K // 24 Aug 2018, 20:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE fans might have seen the last of Lesnar

It has been quite a roller coaster of a week for the WWE Universe. SummerSlam did not disappoint and almost all the matches lived up to their hype. The Raw that followed was one of the best shows of the red brand this year, while SmackDown Live was a solid show as well.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

When Braun Strowman made his way down the ramp at SummerSlam during the Universal Championship match, fans were almost certain that he would walk out with the Title. However, that was not to be, as Roman Reigns finally had his moment and beat Brock Lesnar clean, after The Beast Incarnate was distracted with Strowman.

The following day on Raw, once again, Strowman came within inches to get his hands on the gold but was thwarted again by a shocking reunion of the Shield. SmackDown Live had its own share of surprises, as the New Day won the Tag Team Championships for the fifth time.

Many rumours regarding Lesnar's future with WWE, next possible feuds for current Champions and more have been doing the rounds the whole week. So, let us have a look at the top rumours in the world of WWE this week. Watch this space every Friday for our weekly round-up.

#5 Jason Jordan's status, two more Superstars spotted backstage

Jordan is reportedly working backstage

Jason Jordan has been off television since early this year, as he suffered from a neck injury for which he needed surgery. Apparently, the injury was more serious than previously estimated, as he is yet to return to action.

In the meanwhile, Jordan apparently has been learning the back-end of the business, and reportedly even produced a match recently - one between Peyton Royce and Naomi this past week on SmackDown. It remains to be seen when he will be ready to return to the ring once again.

Speaking of injured Superstars possibly being ready to return, the Big Show and Arya Daivari were reportedly spotted backstage this week and might be ready to return to the ring once again.

The 500-pounder was written off TV following a Steel Cage match against Braun Strowman on Raw.

While Daivari was present to get clearance for an in-ring return, the reason for Show being backstage is not apparent. Perhaps a return soon? Certainly possible.

1 / 5 NEXT