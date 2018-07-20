Top 5 WWE Rumors of the week

Who will challenge Styles at SummerSlam?

The fallout week after Extreme Rules has been an interesting one. Raw saw two Triple Threat matches to determine the next contenders for the Universal Title but was otherwise not a very interesting affair SmackDown was quite an interesting watch as it kicked off some brand new storylines, including the much-awaited feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

Also, since we are officially on the road to one of the 'Big 4' pay-per-view - SummerSlam - the rumour mill has been working overtime speculating regarding the matches set to take place at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

So, let us delve right into the top rumours this week in the world of pro wrestling. Watch this space every Friday for this weekly feature.

Honourable mentions:

It was Kevin Dunn who made the call to remove the clock from the Titantron at Extreme Rules, to stop the crowd from counting down like at the Royal Rumble.

The Intercontinental Title match main-evented Extreme Rules due to wide support backstage to end the show with it, instead of Styles vs Rusev.

#5 WWE signing a few indie stars?

Green as Laurel Van Ness in Impact Wrestling

The Mae Young Classic has been announced for 8th and 9th August this year and the show is sure to feature many upcoming talents from all over the world. With the tournament closing in, there has been talk about WWE signing on a couple of independent wrestlers this past week.

Last month, former Impact Wrestling Robbie E and Chelsea Green were spotted at the Performance Centre during a WWE tryout. Green is a former Tough Enough contestant, having been a part of the show back in 2015, and later a star in Impact Wrestling. Currently, she is making quite a mark on the independent scene.

Yesterday, Green stirred up the internet when she canceled a few future dates, with fans speculating that the reason behind this was that she was returning to WWE. However, that might not have been the case, at least not according to Green herself. But, even if she has not signed with WWE as of yet, it is certainly a possibility in the near future.

In other news, indie star and current Women’s Champion of The Crash Lucha Libre Lucey Lane has supposedly signed a developmental contract with the WWE. However, neither party is yet to confirm the same.

