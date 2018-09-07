Top 5 WWE Rumors of the Week

Dream feud waiting to happen?

In one of the most shocking returns this year, none other than The Undertaker returned to Raw this past week to confront former nemesis Shawn Michaels. Micheals was present to give his take on who will come out on top in the bout between The Phenom and Triple H at the Super Show-Down next month in Australia.

Additionally on Raw, we saw the beginning of what will probably be a Shield vs the rest of the Raw locker room feud in a chaotic segment.

Over on SmackDown Live, The Empress of Tomorrow returned to action as she helped even out the numbers game for Naomi against the IIconics. The Australian duo will take on the team of Naomi and Asuka next month at the Super Show-Down.

Furthermore, we saw Rusev Day become the number one contenders to the tag team titles and other Superstars - Jeff Hardy-Randy Orton and Samoa Joe-AJ Styles - continued their feud.

With Hell in a Cell just over a week away and the Super Show-Down fast approaching, let us have a look at the top rumours in the world of WWE this week

#5 Shawn Michaels' future role?

Dream match happening in Saudi Arabia?

Retirement in pro wrestling is a funny thing. Even after stepping down, it is not uncommon for a wrestler to come out of retirement, perhaps for a single dream or even multiple matches. However, one of the few Superstars who has kept his word and stayed out of the business after announcing his retirement has been the Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels. He even elucidated this exact same point is his promo this past week on Raw.

Well, fans might be in for a treat, however, because the rumor mill has it that HBK might just step into the ring one more time. WWE have already announced that he will be a part of the Super Show-Down in Australia, but this will probably be in a nonwrestling capacity - perhaps as a guest referee for the match between Triple H and The Undertaker.

According to Wrestling Observer though, the Showstopper is also set to return to in-ring action but not at the Australian mega show. In fact, WWE is supposedly planning his in-ring return when the company tours Saudi Arabia later this year in November. It will be interesting to see if Michaels will keep his word and stick to his retirement, or if he will appease his millions of fans including myself, who are all just waiting for 'one more match'.

