Top 5 WWE WrestleMania returns in the past decade

WrestleMania 40 is close by with an impressive star-packed match card. It is a crucial time in WWE, with many anticipation and anxious fans awaiting the outcomes of the mega event.

Given the amplified magnitude of the premium live event, it is not uncommon for former stars and wrestling legends to make a spectacular one-time appearance or a grand return to the ring altogether.

Let's take a look at the top five WrestleMania returns of the past decade:

#5. nWo (New World Order) makes a comeback at WrestleMania 31

The New World Order was a stable formed in 1996 featuring Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Nash. It also came at a time when WWE and WCW stars were switching company alliances. The trio had a history with wrestling legend Sting during their time in World Championship Wrestling.

WrestleMania 31 was Sting's first-ever WWE match. Throughout his nearly four-decade career, he steered clear of the company. However, in 2015, he had a brief run with the company and feuded with top names. At The Show of Shows, The Icon faced Triple H in a No Disqualification Match.

Mid-match DX ran out to assist The Game, gaining the advantage of numbers on their side. Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall later walked out wearing nWo shirts and their iconic theme ringing in the background. They brawled with D-Generation X members outside the ring, creating a distraction for Triple H and enabling Sting to attempt a pin. Hunter eventually won the match and later shook hands with the WCW legend.

Given the historic rivalry of the two factions and their clash continuing years later, it was appealing to wrestling fans.

#4. Cody Rhodes returns as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38

In February 2022, rumors started to make the rounds that Cody Rhodes had wrapped up with his AEW run. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, who was also involved in the administrative duties of the promotion, had also allegedly left.

Meanwhile, WWE was gearing up for the 38th edition of the mega event, and Seth Rollins was infuriated at not being a part of The Grandest Stage of Them All without being involved in any feud. Vince McMahon spoke to the WWE star, claiming that he would indeed be a part of the show with a surprise opponent.

The American Nightmare's return was received with grand fervor by fans all across the world. Cody went on to secure the victory and later had a months-long feud with Rollins. Since then, Rhodes has been elevated to become the face of the company and has been involved in major feuds with Brock Lesnar, Solo Sikoa, and currently with Roman Reigns and The Rock.

#2. John Cena and #3. The Rock at WrestleMania 32

After 2004, The Rock was focused on his Hollywood career. Despite this, he made sporadic appearances on varied occasions and had a few blockbuster feuds.

At WrestleMania 32, The Rock showed up in a special segment to announce the attendance for the event but was interrupted by The Wyatt Family. As Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman teased surrounding the ring, John Cena's entrance theme echoed in the arena, and the roof blew off. The Cenation Leader came out for a save. His return came after recovering from a shoulder injury.

An impromptu match between Rowan and The Rock took place, with the latter winning via countout under six seconds. Additionally, the 51-year-old's reconciliation with John Cena after their back-to-back WrestleMania main event matches in 2012 and 2013.

#1. The Hardy Boyz, with their surprise return at WrestleMania 33

By 2010, both Matt and Jeff Hardy were done with WWE. They ventured out to IMPACT Wrestling and other promotions before making a surprise return at WrestleMania 33.

At The Showcase of The Immortals in 2017, a fatal four-way tag team match was set for the RAW Tag Team Titles. It featured The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus), and Enzo Amore & Big Cass. Before the match began, the hosts of the event, The New Day, walked out proclaiming they had a massive announcement - the addition of another tag team to contend for the titles.

The Hardy Boyz made their entrance as fans leaped to their feet and cheered on for their favorite duo. The brothers went on to capture the tag team titles and a decent run with the company till 2020.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have a longstanding association with ladder matches. One of the most notable was at WrestleMania 17 when Edge speared Jeff Hardy, suspended mid-air, holding on to the championships.

Poll : Would you like to see The Hardy Boyz make another massive comeback at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion