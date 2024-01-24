Top AJ Styles matches in WWE

Eight years ago, on January 24, 2016, Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, exploded joyfully as AJ Styles set foot inside a WWE arena for the first time. The Phenomenal One debuted during the 2016 men's Royal Rumble match, had an impressive showing, and received a positive reaction from the crowd.

Over the next several years, Styles racked up several accolades, becoming a Grand Slam Champion and a multi-time WWE Champion. However, the most noteworthy highlight of his magnificent run has been his catalog of remarkable matches.

Considering his sheer quality as an in-ring performer and the length of his run, it is nearly impossible to narrow down his impressive in-ring showdowns into a short list. Thus, there are several honorable mentions:

AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns (Extreme Rules 2016)

AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank 2016)

AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose (TLC 2016)

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (SummerSlam 2018)

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (TLC 2018)

Let's look at the top five matches of The Phenomenal One's illustrious WWE career.

#5 The Phenomenal One vs. The Prodigal Son was arguably the best match of WrestleMania 33

Upon the brand split in July 2016, the 46-year-old Styles, still in his rookie year, quickly made SmackDown "The House that AJ Styles Built." He became WWE Champion in the fall of the same year and led the blue brand as its top titleholder.

As the card for WrestleMania 33 began to take shape, Styles was left out of the WWE Title picture and was booked in a feud with then-SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. The move upset a significant portion of the fan base.

Despite low expectations and overwhelming criticism, Styles vs. McMahon arguably turned out to be the best match of the evening.

Camping World Stadium was taken on "The Ultimate Thrill Ride" as The Phenomenal One and The Prodigal Son thoroughly entertained the jam-packed crowd.

From McMahon countering the 450 Splash into a Triangle Choke on Styles to the latter reversing the same maneuver into the Styles clash, both men took each other to the limit. The SmackDown Commissioner also exploded through the announce table when he failed to deliver an elbow drop.

The closing sequence was wonderfully executed as an extra-ambitious McMahon went for a Shooting Star Press, which allowed his rival to step aside and hit The Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

The match makes it to the list because both men silenced all the naysayers who had reservations heading into the bout. It was the perfect start to WrestleMania 33 and paved the way for Styles' impending face turn.

#4 The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 Night One

The Phenomenal One had one of the biggest matches of his storied career at WrestleMania 36 when he battled The Undertaker in the latter's retirement match.

Styles made the wrong decision by bringing 'Taker's wife into the mix and making things personal. However, he paid for his sins at 'Mania when The Phenom "buried" his final rival and rode off on his bike.

Credit must be given to WWE for making the best out of the miserable situation during the pandemic. As cities shut down worldwide, 'Mania took place at the Performance Center. The Vince McMahon-led creative team made the brilliant decision of booking 'Taker's farewell bout in a cinematic setting.

The match will forever be remembered for its closing sequence. After breaking a shovel across The Deadman's back, AJ Styles shoved his opponent into the grave. As he prepared to fill the grave, 'Taker appeared behind The Phenomenal One in the most terrifying way possible.

The Phenom also had his way with The O.C., throwing Luke Gallows off the roof and nailing Karl Anderson with the Tombstone Piledriver. Styles, naturally, received the worst beating, crashing from above with a devastating Chokeslam before being buried under the dirt despite begging for mercy.

This was the most fitting farewell possible for the Hall of Famer, and Styles must be credited for helping 'Taker accomplish the same.

#3 AJ Styles vs. John Cena at SummerSlam 2016

Fantasy warfare became a reality when The Phenomenal One turned heel and aligned with old friends, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to feud with John Cena. The first colossal encounter took place at Money in The Bank 2016, which Styles won due to interference from his allies.

While this was thrilling, their second encounter was even better. The context was different as Styles was all by himself because Gallows and Anderson were drafted to RAW, leaving the veteran alone to combat Cena.

At SummerSlam 2016, The Phenomenal One and The Champ stole the show in an instant classic and energetic bout that remains fresh in our memories. Each man dug deep into their arsenal, delivering remarkable moves.

For every Calf-Crusher, Cena locked in the STF. A double Attitude Adjustment that would've put away any other man on any given night failed to keep Styles down for the three count. The Phenomenal One pulled off a clean upset win by nailing a second Phenomenal Forearm to score a monumental victory.

The beauty of this encounter was that it announced the arrival of AJ Styles in WWE. A clean win in a competitive bout only strengthened his claim of being one of the best. He soon became "The Champ That Runs The Camp" with a WWE Title victory the next month.

#2 AJ Styles battled Daniel Bryan in the tournament finals for the Intercontinental Title (SmackDown: June 12, 2020)

When the pandemic hit the globe in full force, many WWE Superstars opted out of competing during the challenging period. This list included Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, who vacated the coveted IC Title before going on a hiatus.

A tournament was held to crown the new champion on SmackDown, and the finalists were former rivals and accomplished veterans AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. After weeks of anticipation, they collided in a high-stakes bout on June 12 in front of a selected group of fortunate youngsters from the Performance Center.

The seasoned competitors wowed the small audience and set the world on fire with a five-star classic. It had the ideal dose of technicality, aggression, and high-octane action.

Bryan got in early on the action, wearing down his opponent's arm. Styles didn't lag in offense either, as he targeted his opponent's leg. The pace soon picked up, but the match remained even.

Never had Styles delivered the Pele kick or Enziguri with more force, nor did Bryan ever pry away any competitor's arm with the Arm-bar with more brutality. The climax saw The Phenomenal One counter The Running Knee into the Styles Clash and followed it with his trademark Forearm to seal the win.

From an in-ring point of view and storyline perspective, the bout ticked all the boxes. The only drawback was the lack of fans.

#1 AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2017

Considering the standard their previous two bouts had set, the bar was inconceivably high for AJ Styles vs. John Cena III. Yet, the two veterans outdid themselves in probably the greatest singles match in Royal Rumble history.

In terms of the in-ring action, this was as good or even better than their showdown at SummerSlam 2016. The only subtle difference was the extra bit of aggression, especially by Cena, in the offense delivered.

From trading reversals to Figure-Four Leglocks to Super Attitude Adjustments, there was little fans didn't see in this match. The climax saw Cena catch Styles in the middle of a Phenomenal Forearm attempt and hit two back-to-back AAs to win his 16th World Championship, tying Ric Flair's record.

A wonderful celebration followed that only enhanced the quality of the entire moment. The X-factor that distinguishes this match from the IC Title bout against Bryan was Alamodome's energy and stellar commentary by WWE's announcers.

