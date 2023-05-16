Top free agent to join Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on WWE RAW next week?

Current Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been entangled with Imperium since their move to WWE RAW. On this week's episode, Gunther, alongside his stable, approached the two in a segment backstage which resulted in Owens being exasperatedly fed up. He suggested a six-man tag team match for next week, and Sami Zayn agreed that they would find another partner.

The first name that comes to mind is Mustafa Ali, who eventually emerged as the winner in the Intercontinental Championship battle royale on tonight's episode. He is now the number one contender for the title, and he will take on Gunther at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. It makes sense for him to be the third man in the sequence.

In Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen's main event match tonight against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Imperium interrupted toward the end of the fight. Owens tagged in Zayn, who was able to deliver a Helluva Kick to Balor, but Imperium distracted the referee, rendering Zayn unable to secure the pin. Gunther made another sneaky move and held onto Zayn's leg for Balor to take advantage and claim a win for Judgment Day.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#WWERAW Gunther to Ali: "I already feel regret for you, because you're gonna travel halfway around the world to suffer the biggest loss of your career... and the beating that comes with it." Gunther to Ali: "I already feel regret for you, because you're gonna travel halfway around the world to suffer the biggest loss of your career... and the beating that comes with it."#WWERAW https://t.co/fSUBP1dAqH

Though a heartbreaking loss for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, they will get their chance at a rematch in next week's episode. Hopefully, whoever steps up to the challenge can help Zayn and Owens keep Imperium out of their way once and for all.

Will Sami Zayn be in Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions?

It has now been announced that the tag team champions will defend their titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. This information leaves a lot of fans confused as it has been public knowledge that Zayn is of Syrian heritage and does not travel to Saudi Arabia. So far, he has not been seen in any of WWE's events in Saudi Arabia and was speculated to drop the tag team titles before the event.

It has been reported by Wrestling Observer that Sami Zayn agreed to take the trip, and Kevin Owens's also agreed to perform with his tag team partner. A few weeks ago, the Syrian and Saudi governments both announced to reopen diplomatic ties with each other. This takes a lot of strain off of Zayn and WWE, allowing him to travel and participate in Night of Champions.

"Syrians including Zayn are once again permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia, opening the door for him to perform on WWE shows from the region."

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



Listen LIVE

tunein.com/radio/Sports-B…



Watch LIVE

video.f4wonline.com

twitch.tv/f4wvideo

youtube.com/c/F4WOnlinetv WOL: Bryan Alvarez discusses Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens upcoming match in Saudi Arabia.Listen LIVEWatch LIVE WOL: Bryan Alvarez discusses Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens upcoming match in Saudi Arabia.Listen LIVEtunein.com/radio/Sports-B…Watch LIVEvideo.f4wonline.comtwitch.tv/f4wvideoyoutube.com/c/F4WOnlinetv https://t.co/t3J4fJ97cU

With Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa eyeing their titles, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens definitely don't have the time to feud with Imperium at the moment. With Night of Champions just under two weeks away, it is already one of the most eagerly-awaited matches of the event.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes