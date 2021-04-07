Top RAW Rumors: AEW Superstar's heat with Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch tipped for surprise return, Shelton Benjamin's shoot fight with 5-time WWE Champion  (7th April)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could impact the red brand. This week on RAW, WWE gave the fans a stellar go-home episode of Monday Night RAW.

Bobby Lashley established his dominance against his former stablemates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, proving that Drew McIntyre has a tough task ahead of him at WrestleMania.

In today's edition, we will discuss the possibility of a major surprise return by former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Apart from that, this article will take an in-depth look at the reason for The Hurt Business being abruptly broken up.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the major stories involving RAW Superstars:

#5 Jon Moxley's real-life heat with former RAW Superstar Brock Lesnar

Arn Anderson spoke about Jon Moxley's match against former RAW Superstar Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 on his podcast. The two men clashed in an underwhelming match that was completely dominated by The Beast Incarnate.

Jon Moxley has stated in multiple interviews that he had a lot of ideas for his match against Brock Lesnar which were met with 'laziness' by Lesnar. The former AEW Champion was vocally unhappy with Lesnar and the WWE for ignoring all his ideas:

''I know that he [Moxley] was frustrated because he did want to have… that was a huge match for him, that he would have on his tool belt for the rest of his career, and he wanted to use the weapons as a way to get himself back even, maybe even get an advantage and put himself in a position to win. But, as we know, Brock does what Brock wants to do. He always has.”

Arn Anderson further stated that even big names like John Cena and Randy Orton had essentially jobbed out to Brock Lesnar in one-sided affairs. Anderson believes the match between the two could have been much more impressive had they made better use of the weapons.

