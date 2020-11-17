Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. After a spectacular RAW where we saw the crowning of Drew McIntyre as the WWE Champion, the Red brand is all set to go up against SmackDown at Survivor Series.

On today's edition of the top RAW rumors, we will talk about former WWE Champion Randy Orton being punished by the company, a top Superstar set to get married, the in-ring future of The Undertaker, and much more.

So without any further ado, let us jump right in and check out the five biggest stories related to RAW Superstars:

#5 Randy Orton punished for his actions on RAW

In a surprising turn of events, Randy Orton lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre on RAW this week. Last week on RAW Adam Pearce had informed Orton that he would have to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre ahead of Survivor Series.

This did not sit well with The Viper who attacked Adam Pearce backstage. WWE revealed that Randy Orton has duly been punished for his actions and has been fined a big amount for raising his hands on an official.

"WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on RAW."

Advertisement

It has come in as a surprise that WWE decided to have a match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre ahead of Survivor Series. Randy Orton became a 14-time World Champion at Hell in a Cell by defeating Drew McIntyre but his reign was short-lived.

Reports were stating that the reason for Orton becoming WWE Champion was to have his third match with Edge for the World Championship. However, some new reports have even suggested that the company has scrapped the plans for Randy Orton vs. Edge at WrestleMania.