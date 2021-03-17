Top RAW Rumors: Out-of-action Superstar to join Bray Wyatt? Multi-time World Champion to return at Fastlane to set up WrestleMania match; Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley (17th March)

Welcome to another edition of the Top RAW Rumors. With Fastlane set to take place this Sunday, RAW made some major advancements on this week's episode.

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship has been finalized for WrestleMania 37. The RAW Tag Team Championship match has also been decided with The New Day taking on AJ Styles and Omos at the grandest stage of them all.

In today's edition, we will take a look at the original plans involving WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, a storyline idea for brothers Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas and an update on a former US Champion's future with WWE among other interesting topics.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the big stories regarding Monday Night RAW:

#5 Bo Dallas to return and join Bray Wyatt on RAW?

Despite being a talented young Superstar, Bo Dallas has not been used by WWE on RAW or SmackDown since late 2019. Former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that a good idea would be to have him join his real brother Bray Wyatt on-screen.

Speaking to SportsKeeda Wrestling on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer suggested an idea where Dallas and Wyatt get frustrated with WWE creative and go to their father Mike Rotunda for help:

"Let Mike Rotunda cut the promo on them. You remember the promo with Rocky and his kid? Rocky Balboa in the street? “Life isn’t all unicorns and rainbows!” Have that talk, and then maybe you have them come back fiercer than ever."

Vince Russo also stated that it is important for the two to be tied up together as brothers on-screen. Having the family work together could be great for the careers of Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt.

