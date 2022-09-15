Top RAW Rumors: Top superstar's major push to be stopped, Brock Lesnar to return and renew old rivalry, Former AEW star to return to WWE  

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and Veer Mahaan. Cody Rhodes is out of action but could be returning to WWE next year.

Apart from that, we will also take a look at what the future might hold for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There have been some major creative changes since Triple H took charge and a lot of superstars who featured prominently have lost their push.

3) Veer Mahaan to no longer get a big push on RAW

Veer Mahaan was being built to be the next big Indian star. He had dominant wins over multiple superstars, including Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, he has not featured prominently on RAW over the past few weeks. It was believed that Triple H might not be as high on him as Vince McMahon was.

''According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Triple H and WWE creative will not be pushing the 34-year-old star any time soon as there "aren't significant imminent creative plans for Veer as of right now. (H/t: SportsKeeda)

Veer Mahaan is a former NXT Superstar and so it was believed that he will continue to get pushed under Triple H's regime as well. However, it looks like Triple H is focusing on other talents and superstars like Mahaan, Omos and R-Truth have taken a backseat.

2) Brock Lesnar to renew rivalry with Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are two of WWE's most prominent heavyweights. The two men share many things in common, such as being former WWE Champions and holding championships in the world of MMA as well. They faced each other once before, when Lashley beat Lesnar with the help of Paul Heyman.

Xero News has reported that there are plans for Lesnar to face Lashley at Crown Jewel in November. They also said that Goldberg could also be returning to compete at the show. Fans have been asking for a rematch between Lesnar and Lashley as their first encounter turned out to be an underwhelming affair.

1) Cody Rhodes set to return at Royal Rumble

RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes has been out of action since RAW after Hell in a Cell PPV. He suffered from a torn pectoral muscle and is currently healing. Despite having a torn pec, the former AEW star competed in a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. Rhodes was getting a major push before he had to leave due to injury.

Xero News has reported that a source has told them that Rhodes will return at Royal Rumble next year. The former AEW EVP has been very vocal about returning to WWE because it is his dream to become the WWE world champion one day. He will get a shot at fulfilling his dream if he can enter and win the Royal Rumble next year.

