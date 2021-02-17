Top RAW Rumors: Truth about Lacey Evans' pregnancy; Powerhouse athlete to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Up-and-coming Superstar 'extremely well-liked' backstage(17th February)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact, where this article takes a look at the biggest stories and rumors related to the Red brand of WWE.

With the Elimination Chamber PPV just days away, WWE is gearing up to deliver another spectacular PPV. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his championship against five of RAW's top Superstars in the Elimination Chamber.

Apart from that Bobby Lashley will defend the US Championship against Riddle and Keith Lee. However, there might be a major change in that match which we will discuss in this article later on along with many other interesting topics.

So without any further ado, let us check out the big rumors related to Monday Night RAW:

#5 Truth about Lacey Evans pregnancy angle on RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Lacey Evans announced that she was pregnant. This led to Ric Flair dancing, implying that he may be the father of Evans' child.

While the part with Ric Flair celebrating was only for storyline purposes, Lacey Evans being pregnant is not just a storyline. As per WrestlingInc, WWE came to know about Lacey Evans being pregnant and had to make some changes to the RAW script accordingly.

Lacey Evans was set to face RAW Women's Champion Asuka at Elimination Chamber. There was speculation that Evans may walk out as the new champion setting up a WrestleMania match between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

Advertisement

Evans is legitimately pregnant. WWE learned of Evans’ pregnancy today and changed the direction of her angle with Charlotte Flair. Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday, however that match is now clearly not happening.

No replacement for Lacey Evans has been announced as of now and it remains to be seen if Asuka will still be defending her RAW Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber.