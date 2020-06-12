Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Spoilers on controversial segment being planned; Roman Reigns responsible for heat on top Superstar?; Otis' angle re-shot (12th June)

WWE has no plans to make former World Champion a main-eventer again, and more!

These SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact!

Shiven Sachdeva

Rose and Otis/Reigns

With Backlash right around the corner, SmackDown is set to give the fans a memorable episode. WWE has already announced a segment between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus that will take place on the blue brand.

Not just that, the finals of the IC Championship tournament will take place with AJ Styles taking on Daniel Bryan to crown the new IC Champion. As per certain reports, the match had been taped long ago and was spectacular.

Let us take a look at 5 of the biggest backstage rumors relating to SmackDown that can have a major impact on the show:

#5 Spoiler for SmackDown segment for Jeff Hardy and Sheamus

Been told about something pretty wild regarding this week’s #SmackDown



As you folks know, I’m not a sources guy, so I’ll hold off on saying too much - but let’s just say it’ll be very interesting if a contract signing is announced in the coming days. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 10, 2020

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus have been involved in a controversial feud as of late with WWE deciding to use Jeff Hardy's real-life past issues to promote a storyline. The angle has seen Sheamus continuously call Hardy a 'junkie'.

A few weeks back on SmackDown, it appeared as though a drunk Jeff Hardy ran over Elias before the show started. It was later revealed that Sheamus was behind the incident and tried to frame Jeff Hardy for it.

Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy has revealed that a major angle has been taped revolving around Sheamus and Jeff Hardy for SmackDown. Here is what Gary Cassidy said would happen:

WWE sources have indicated to me that Sheamus and Jeff Hardy are scheduled to meet in the ring with Renee Young, whereby the Charismatic Enigma is confronted by not only the Celtic Warrior - but also a man in a lab coat and four security guards.

He further revealed that the two would get into a war of words:

The segment sees Hardy accuse Sheamus of trying to ruin his life, while The Celtic Warrior seeks "assurances" ahead of their match, demanding that his opponent takes a urine test as he refuses to compete against a "junkie" - adamant Jeff will fail.

