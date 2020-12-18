Welcome to another edition of the top backstage SmackDown Rumors that could have a major impact. Last week's SmackDown was lackluster and the fans are hoping for a much better go-home edition of SmackDown this week ahead of TLC.

With 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns set to defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the show, we can expect some major fireworks to take place on the Blue brand. Apart from that, we will also see how 'The Boss' Sasha Banks will react to Carmella's gruesome attack from last week.

So without further ado, let us take a look at five big rumors and stories related to SmackDown Superstars:

#5 How SmackDown's Kevin Owens reacted to getting a new gimmick

Nick Dinsmore, also known as Eugene in WWE, recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet. The former WWE Tag Team Champion talked about his time as a trainer in OVW and NXT.

Dinsmore spoke about the time he told Kevin Owens that he would be getting a new gimmick and become the next Mountie. A gimmick made popular by Jacques Rougeau.

"So, Kevin Owens is sitting ringside because he's just watching the class. I sit down next to him. He said the first time he ever wrestled was for Jacques Rougeau. He kind of acted like somebody else really helped train him, but for some reason, the first show was Jacques Rougeau. So, a couple of days go by. I come back and said, 'They got a new character for you. They're going to bring you in as the new Mountie.' He was starting to cry. 'You can't let them do that.' I said, 'No, it's going to be great! It's going to be awesome! You're going to have the red thing. They might even bring Jacques in. It's going to be great!'. He was beginning to panic. Needless to say, it didn't happen." H/T: WrestlingINC

While Kevin Owens never had to become the Mountie, he has managed to become a former Universal Champion and is one of the biggest names on SmackDown today.