Top SmackDown Rumors: Locker room heat on huge name for poor backstage behaviour following return, Details on Roman Reigns losing the WWE Universal Championship to top star

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around Blue brand superstars like Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters had a great match against The Nigerian Giant at Crown Jewel 2022. Unfortunately, his attitude following the match has garnered him some major heat backstage. Apart from that, we will also look at former WWE Champion canvassing the company to have two former champions return to the promotion.

#3. Details on potential plans for Roman Reigns to lose the WWE Universal title

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over two years now. SmackDown's top star has been going strong since his reign started, and it does not seem to be slowing down.

He recently defeated Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in a hard-fought match. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that the company already has an idea of who will dethrone him.

"They have an idea of who is going to beat Roman. I don’t know specifically if it’s Cody [Rhodes]. I don’t know if it’s The Rock. I don’t know if it’s Bray [Wyatt]. But I think there’s a handful of guys that they would say ‘alright, this makes sense for future.’"

It was also reported that while the person who will take the title away from SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns has been shortlisted, the change may not be happening anytime soon. As it stands, Reigns is likely to retain the title at least till WrestleMania 39, where he is rumored to face The Rock.

#2. Major backstage heat on SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman

PW Insider noted that there has been a lot of heat on former Universal Champion Braun Strowman since his return. The reason is that he comes late to shows and leaves early.

He also allegedly lacked backstage 'etiquette'. The Monster of All Monsters also continues to create controversy on social media.

"One of the things I heard from multiple people and we’re talking four different people was that there are times where Strowman is negligent when it comes to showing up on time. He has a reputation at times for leaving a little early and sometimes makes mistakes in terms of etiquette in the backstage scene."

Now, Fightful has said that there is heat on Strowman for his comments targeting smaller superstars. He recently made a joke on Twitter about the 'high-flyers' after his match against Omos at Crown Jewel was well-received. Strowman is said to be his own 'worst advocate' backstage.

#1. Bray Wyatt wants former champions to return to WWE

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt returned to the company at Extreme Rules. He has been a roster member of SmackDown since his return. As per WrestleVotes, Wyatt wants to work with his real-life brother Bo Dallas and former teammate Erick Rowan. There is a chance they might return if Wyatt pushes for it:

"There’s people that Bray likes and people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I’m sure they’d allow that, if Bray also wanted it.”

Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan were released by the company under Vince McMahon. Now with the flurry of returns taking place since Triple H became in charge, there is a high chance that the two men might get another shot.

It was initially speculated that Dallas is the one playing Uncle Howdy on SmackDown, but that seems not to be the case.

