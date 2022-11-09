WWE News Roundup: Former star ready to return at the Royal Rumble, Veteran says Bobby Lashley should have slapped top RAW Superstar backstage for trying to bury him

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest news updates and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some stories revolving around top names like Triple H, Seth Rollins, and Chris Jericho.

There has been a plethora of returns ever since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer. Two of the most recent returns include those of Emma and Mia Yim, as The Game is reportedly looking to re-build the women's division. Former Kristal Marshall is willing to make a return as well.

Here's a look a the top news stories from WWE:

3. Kristal Marshall is ready to return at Royal Rumble if Triple H agrees

Former WWE Superstar Kristal Marshall told Just Alyx that she is currently in the best shape of her life and wouldn't mind returning to the company. Marshall is Bobby Lashley's former partner, and the couple have two children together.

She was released in 2007 and hasn't been in WWE since then.

"I've been waiting for this call for the past few years. I'm in the best shape of my life. I would love to, just like one more chance to walk down that runway, hear the fans pop. There's nothing better than that. So, yeah, Hunter [Triple H], call me. Call your girl! Make it happen!"

Bruce Prichard said that he liked Marshall's work, adding that she was "getting tired" of her role in the company. She was cast in the role of the on-screen love interest of Teddy Long, something she wasn't keen on doing, as per Prichard.

2. Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho responds to Braun Strowman

Jericho takes a shot at Strowman

Bran Strowman ruffled some feathers yet again when he took to Twitter after his match against Omos at Crown Jewel. Instead of being happy with his performance, he decided to take a shot at other wrestlers and the star rating system.

He said that Giants and Monsters were better than "flippy flopper" wrestlers. Former WWE Champion and current AEW star Chris Jericho took note of the tweet and responded with the following:

''I used to bag groceries,''Jericho said.

Strowman has inexplicably taken personal offense to the high-flying style of wrestling. He reportedly also has backstage heat after being negligent in showing up on time.

1. Vince Russo says Bobby Lashley should slap Austin Theory

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley should slap the cr*p out of Austin Theory for what he did on RAW.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said that the 25-year-old intentionally tried to bury Lashley's offense. The All Mighty attacked Theory when he was trying to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins.

"Bro, if I'm Lashley, I am slapping the cr*p out of that kid in the back. I am waiting for that kid to come through that curtain. Because I'm gonna think he did it deliberately, I'm gonna think he did it to bury me," said Vince Russo.

The wrestling veteran also said that instead of going after the United States Championship, Lashley should have addressed what happened at Crown Jewel. The former United States Champion was defeated by Brock Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia event after jumping off the turnbuckle.

What do you make of the latest news in the world of sports entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

